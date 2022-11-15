JoJo Siwa slams Candace Cameron Bure again for excluding LGBTQ community on new channel

Remember a few months ago when JoJo Siwa said that the worst celebrity she ever met was Candace Cameron Bure? Remember when Bure responded and reached out to Siwa and they seemed to be on good terms afterward? Remember when it was revealed that it was basically over a moment where Bure apparently ignored Siwa when she was a child? It all seemed so petty.

This time, the feud might just stick.

Today, Siwa shared an Instagram screenshot with a headline that reads, “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plans for New Cable Channel: No Gays.”

Understandably, Siwa, who is openly pansexual, slammed Bure.

Siwa wrote:

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

It’s worth noting that the headline that Siwa shared is somewhat misleading. Bure never actually said she wants “no gays” and the headline certainly grabbed Siwa’s attention. However, Bure didn’t exactly praise the idea of inclusion, at least when it comes to the portrayal of marriage on screen.

Bure’s statement about her new network, Great American Family, was actually during an interview with the Wall Street Journal which asked her about showing same-sex marriages in her upcoming movies for the channel, to which Bure responded, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Traditional marriage obviously refers to the marriage between a man and a woman. However, Bure did also say, “I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith.”

Hilarie Burton Morgan responded to the interview by calling Bure a “bigot.”

It seems fair to conclude that Bure won’t be in any movie that shows same-sex marriage but also it seems fair to conclude that Siwa exploded more from the misleading headline as opposed to Bure’s full comment. That may not necessarily change Siwa’s reaction, though.

The replies to Siwa’s post are mixed. Many were in agreement with Siwa while many others disagreed.

One reply that received a lot of likes simply stated, “Absolutely abhorrent.” While another, which also received a lot of likes, read, “Here’s a wild idea…how about instead of running with what media news says, which is almost always twisted, you go to the source of who you have a problem with first and make sure you understand their true intentions and feelings before blasting accusations on social media?”

One thing seems for sure…it would be shocking at this point if Great American Family produced TV movies that showed same-sex marriage. So, the question is whether or not people should respond with outrage and/or if people should simply uplift other networks that are more inclusive. It’s safe to say that Siwa certainly prefers the former and maybe she’s right.