Candace Cameron Bure apologizes to JoJo Siwa for being ‘rude’ while also kind of lecturing her about responsible social media use

Candace Cameron Bure cleared the air over her apparent feud with teen sensation Jojo Siwa in an Instagram video on Tuesday evening, but shockingly, the conservative Christian actress came off a bit … well, preachy?

The whole dust-up started when Siwa, participating in a TikTok trend over the weekend, insinuated that Cameron Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met, but did not elaborate on what occurred between the two. But the video quickly went viral, as fans went into overdrive speculating on how and why and when the Hallmark Channel actress may have snubbed Siwa.

Recording from her car, Cameron Bure said that she was as shocked as anyone to hear that she had evidently been rude to Siwa. But between mutual friends, DMs, publicists, and managers, finally managed to track down her phone number and finally was able to clear the air on Tuesday.

“So I was finally able to talk to Jojo this morning,” she explained in the video. “We had a great conversation, and she was like, ‘Hey, how ya doing?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ve been better! What happened?'”

“And she said, ‘Ah, I didn’t think this was going to go viral and that they were going to pick this up, it was just a silly TikTok trend and I didn’t think it was a big deal,'” Cameron Bure continued. “And I said, ‘Well, it was a big deal, but what did I do to you? What did I do??'”

Apparently, the whole thing started at the red carpet premiere of Fuller House in 2016, when Siwa had approached her and asked for a photo. Cameron Bure had told her “not right now,” but then proceeded to take photos with other people, crushing the then 12-year-old Siwa. The 46-year-old even went so far as to say that Siwa initially didn’t even want to tell her because the incident was so “silly” and she was embarrassed that it had gone viral.

Cameron Bure went on to say that Siwa told her that she “wasn’t even mean” at the time and that as an adult, she now understands how overwhelming red carpet events can be. (But she still called her out in the first place, so … ?) When she realized what she had done, Cameron Bure said that she apologized profusely, only to have Siwa reassure her that it “wasn’t a big deal.”

“Please know as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, and I’m sorry to your mom too, that I did that to her daughter, because I know if anyone crosses my kids, momma bear comes out,” she told Siwa into the camera. “And so, we had a really great discussion, and she basically said like, ‘I didn’t even think that was gonna get picked up and made a big deal, and it was just very kind of innocent.'”

“So that was it, all good on the Jojo front,” Cameron Bure summarized. “And I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have — even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter. And whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers, or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

“We influence people watching us on TikTok, we influence the people we are with at home, and to be mindful of what we do post, if it’s meant to be just kind of innocent and fun at the time,” she added.

At the end of the video, Cameron Bure reassured her fans that everything is good and that there is no drama, and likewise added a blanket apology to anyone else who may have encountered her when she was having a bad day while being asked for a photo.

Well, that all wrapped up neatly in a Full House type of bow. Speaking of words and actions mattering, it’s unclear whether Siwa gave consent for the contents of their private, one-on-one conversation being broadcast to Cameron Bure’s 5.6 million followers, but hey — do as we say, not as we do, right?