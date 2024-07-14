Jon Landau’s cause of death, confirmed

Jon Landau, best known for producing James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), Avatar (2009), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) — three of the four highest-grossing movies of all time — passed away at the age of 63.

Recommended Videos

Landau’s work in Titanic won him an Academy Award for Best Picture and a string of additional gongs, including a Golden Globe, a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award, a People’s Choice Award, and a Florida Film Critics Circle Award. Other movies Landau was involved with include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989), Dick Tracy (1990), Solaris (2002), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019).

He also oversaw the 100-day construction of Fox Baja Studios, a 40-acre studio located by the ocean in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The facility was home to massive movie sets, the world’s most enormous shooting tank, and a whopping five soundstages (one of which was around the same size as a football field).

Born in New York City on July 23, 1960, he passed away in Los Angeles, California, on July 5, 2024, less than three weeks before what would have been his 64th birthday.

He’ll be missed by many, but what was the cause of Landau’s tragic passing?

How did Jon Landau die?

Image via Jon Landau/X

Jon Landau’s son, Jamie Landau, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father passed away after a 16-month-long battle with cancer. The specific type of the horrendous disease he was suffering from has not been disclosed to the public.

Landau’s impact on the movie world was and will remain monumental, ensuring that he will be missed and fondly remembered by many in the years to come. May he rest in eternal peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy