Jon Landau attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau’s net worth confirmed

How much was the guy who produced three of the four highest grossing movies of all time worth?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 04:10 am

Film producer Jon Landau has sadly passed away. Landau’s battle with cancer came to an end on July 5, 2024, when he died in Los Angeles, California, at the far-too-young age of 63.

Jamie Landau, Landau’s son, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father passed away after a 16-month-long battle with the horrible disease — although the specific form of cancer he’d been fighting has not been disclosed publicly.

Landau was a massively successful producer in Hollywood. He was primarily known for his work alongside James Cameron and worked with the iconic director on 1997’s Titanic (for which Landau won an Academy Award for Best Picture), Avatar (2009), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). For the record, they are three of the four highest-grossing movies ever made (each grossing over $2 billion worldwide).

He had, of course, made a lot of money as a result of his success. But precisely how much was Landau worth when he died?

What was Jon Landau’s net worth?

Jon Landau with The Weeknd
Image via Jon Landau/X

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jon Landau had a massive net worth of around $150 million.

In addition to his work on James Cameron’s films, he also produced Campus Man (1987), Solaris (2002), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019). He also co-produced Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) and Dick Tracy (1990). Landau had begun work on Avatar 3 (2025) and Avatar 4 (2029).

Landau was a charitable man who worked with the likes of One Young World and Pledgeling Foundation, so we’re sure some of his fortune will be generously used. May he rest in peace.

