Jonathan Majors identifies which other beloved MCU supervillain is his ideal movie star

Jonathan Majors has a huge year ahead of him, at least professionally.

The actor will be portraying the role of Kang the Conqueror in the highly anticipated third installment of the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Majors is also set to star in Creed III alongside Michael B. Jordan and Magazine Dreams, among other projects.

While promoting Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, set to hit theaters this week, Majors opened up during an interview with Vanity Fair about what the term “movie star” means to him, and the person that embodies that term. Majors said on Feb. 15 as he explained that Black Panther villain Michael B. Jordan fit the “movie star” mold because of the actor’s ability to appeal to different crowds.

“Look, there’s a time I thought it was a dirty word, you know what I mean? Movie star. In school, you would never dream of saying something so ambitious. Michael [B. Jordan] is such a good example of a movie star because movie stars have to appeal to the bourgeois and the proletariat. Movie stars can show a film in Montana. Movie stars are dangerous to politicians. It’s a different type of burden.”

Later in the interview, Majors shared how he feels about the current trajectory of his acting career, which began in 2017 when he starred with Christian Bale in Hostiles shortly after graduating from Yale. While recalling a moment between him and his agent outside of a gym, Majors expressed that although he is happy, he still has much more to accomplish. The father of one stated,

“The other day, I was talking outside in the parking lot with my agent, waiting for the gym to open, and I was saying to him, ‘It’s the long throw.’ A lot of guys in the theater—Keith Randolph Smith, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Michael Potts—I was meeting these guys when I was in my 20s and these gentlemen are 60 years old. Those are the actors that I grew up watching. I’m aspiring to be that. I think a lot of folks are going short when they should be going long. But I’m very happy with how everything is going.”

Aside from the previous projects listed, Majors’ other notable roles include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, Lovecraft Country, and Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

Majors’ latest work in the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on Feb. 17.