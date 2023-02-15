At the end of this week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be upon us. The film has received mixed to negative reviews, though critics say Jonathan Majors does a great job as Kang, and recently Majors has revealed his part almost did not come to be.

The 33-year-old reveals the fact in a new article published by Vanity Fair. Essentially, Majors is someone who does not like to waste time as a result of how he was raised, and when the meeting began to drag with Marvel, he was just about out years ago. Basically, had he not waited as long as he did, we may not be seeing him be a titanic threat to the characters we love coming up.

“I’m running around and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a particular way and I don’t want to waste time. So, I got in there and they’re busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’ And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Elsewhere in the report, Majors also says he has not had his own home since 2016, and has been living in a hotel. He adds at one point in life he also lived in his car and when seeing posters for Quantumania which mainly just feature his face, he felt very wild.

“It’s funny. Again, there were these debates in drama school. They would always be like, ‘is that acting? Is that real acting?’ I watched all the [Marvel] films and I never thought I would be picked to do it. You know what I mean? They’ve not asked me to change my approach to acting, which was my biggest fear. I mean, [seeing the poster] was probably one of the few moments where I’m like, holy fuck. This can’t be real. I’m pretty cool. I’m pretty slow to excitement, but I was like, oh, it’s on.”

After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ Kang will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Majors also recently played a Kang variant on Loki and, given the character’s connections to The Fantastic Four, it is also possible, though not official at this point he could show up in their story in 2025 either as his villainous self or another version. Other projects Majors also has on deck include Creed III, and, recently, the independent drama Magazine Dreams in addition.