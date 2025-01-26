Josh Hall can make their divorce as messy as he wants, but Christina Haack has a new beau and refuses to ‘hide’ her man

Christina Haack‘s divorce drama with ex-husband Joshua Hall is heating up, but she’s not letting it slow down her progress in her love life.

Ever since the HGTV star, 41, and her third husband, 44, called it quits in July 2024, things have only gotten messier between them. However, Hall is the one eager to make their split a legal battleground since he’s refusing mediation. This means they are going to trial. Despite this, Haack is determined to show her former spouse that she’s moved on.

When Haack appeared on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live on Jan. 10, she was asked if her divorce from Hall would be finalized soon. In response, she did not mince her words. “[We’re] not even close,” she said. “We’re going to be going to trial, I hear.” Haack explained that Hall refused to mediate. She then sarcastically added, “It’s going to be fun. Can’t wait.”

In the same interview, Haack dropped a bombshell by disclosing Hall’s financial demands during their marriage. She claimed he had asked her for money despite being unemployed. “I gave him money to live, and he bought a Bentley, but he also doesn’t have a job so.”

To prove her point and make it clear who has the upper hand in terms of money, Haack indicated in her filing for divorce that neither of them should hand out spousal support. This would be a huge blow to Hall, who initiated the proceedings by filing for divorce first on July 12, 2024. Adding to this, Haack wants her ex to pay for her legal fees — something that Hall actually hoped she would do based on his filing.

But while the exes’ legal battle is just about to start, they also seem to be in a rush to show the other who has moved on first. Early this year, Hall subtly launched his new romance when he penned a lengthy note reflecting on a “tough” 2024. A woman named Stephanie Gabrys commented that she was “proud” of him and assured him that 2025 would be his “best year yet.”

Days later, People confirmed that Hall was already dating Gabrys, who hails from Illinois. An insider told the outlet that “Stephanie has been there for Josh through all of this,” referring to his split from Haack and subsequent divorce filing. It’s not clear when exactly the two started dating. On Jan. 13, Hall made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing a Story showing them cuddling by an outdoor fireplace.

Who is Christina Haack dating in 2025?

Interestingly, just a day after, Haack indirectly flaunted her newfound romance when she was snapped boarding a flight out of Los Angeles with a new beau, identified as Christopher Larocca, the CEO and president of Network Connex, a network design and implementation company. After a few days, Haack shared a photo of her and Larocca’s drinks at the Bvlgari Hotel in Paris as if suggesting that she too won’t be hiding her romance anymore amid their divorce.

They were also snapped together in Europe last year, holding hands (4th image in the post).

It’s worth noting, however, that Haack’s been down this road before. Her first marriage to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa ended in 2016, and they share two children. She later tied the knot with Born Mechanic host Ant Anstead in December 2018, with whom she shares a son. That marriage ended in 2021 — but not before Anstead moved on to Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger.

Only time will tell if their respective romantic lives will be enough to hasten their divorce proceedings or if they will continue to be embroiled in a drawn-out legal battle, making it obvious that their once-upon-a-time love story is beyond over.

