‘A perfect match’: Josh Hall ‘wasn’t trying to date’ but still found new girlfriend amid messy divorce from Christina Haack

Joshua Hall has officially re-entered the dating pool, and he’s done so with someone who seemingly resembles his ex-wife, Christina Haack. The 44-year-old realtor-turned-HGTV-personality allegedly did not expect to find love again so soon, but fate had other plans.

“Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time,” a source told Us Weekly before noting that he found his new girlfriend when he was not looking for love amid his divorce from Haack, 41. “Josh wasn’t trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match,” added the source.

The outlet identified Hall’s girlfriend as Stephanie Gabrys, a Nashville-based model with blonde locks and a megawatt smile that could rival Haack’s. But unlike his highly publicized relationship with the Christina on the Coast star, Josh is determined to keep this newfound romance low-key.

Josh Hall is taking another chance on love following his split from Christina Haack. https://t.co/vBCoDWraB5 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 11, 2025

“[Josh] is trying to live a more private life. [He] has no desire to be a celebrity” after everything that happened with Christina. He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret. Josh is just low-key — this is the happiest he’s been in some time.”

While Hall and Gabrys haven’t officially gone Instagram-official, they’ve dropped some not-so-subtle hints about their blossoming romance. Back in September, the pair posted scenic photos from Big Sur, California, just days apart. Coincidence? Not likely. And when Gabrys shared an Instagram Story featuring a bouquet of flowers tagging Hall, she gushed, “You don’t have to ask him if he loves you.”

Their undeniable chemistry was on display again over the holidays when Hall reflected on a challenging 2024. “Sometimes the tough situations can change you,” he wrote in a New Year’s Instagram post. “You end up becoming a different person. A better version of yourself. You learn things about yourself you didn’t know before. It has opened my eyes to many things.”

Gabrys was quick to cheer him on in the comments. “Proud of you and the strong, patient, hardworking, generous, and kindhearted man you are!” she wrote. “2025 is going to be the best year yet!” Hall responded with a like.

Hall’s new relationship comes amid his still-pending divorce and messy split from Haack. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2022, called it quits in July 2024, and things have only gotten messier since, even though Haack wasted no time enlisting high-powered attorney Laura Wasser to expedite the process.

The drama intensified with the upcoming premiere of HGTV’s The Flip Off, originally meant to feature Hall alongside Haack, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and El Moussa’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, Hall was reportedly dropped from the project following the split, leaving Haack to star alongside the El Moussas.

It's been seven years since Christina Haack and @tarekelmoussa divorced, and they're teaming up again in an all new show, #TheFlipOff — and there's no shortage of drama. We chat with the #FlipOrFlop alums and Tarek's wife Heather about their @hgtv show here… pic.twitter.com/rZSI4tSywE — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 8, 2025

When the first trailer dropped earlier this January, it teased explosive moments between the former couple. Hall was quick to lash out at the network, posting on Instagram, “TFW you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers so you manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @hgtv, you’ve changed.”

Haack quickly fired back, reposting Hall’s jab and adding, “Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me … That was all natural.”

Josh Hall is calling out ex-wife Christina Hall and Christina is pushing back and posting receipts! #TheFlipOff pic.twitter.com/s397f85kfO — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 6, 2025

While Hall and Haack may need time before they can heal from their failed marriage, the fact that Hall has started dating again confirms that he is already moving on.

