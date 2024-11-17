‘Who wants to live like that?’: Christina Haack slams ‘insecure’ and ’emasculated’ ex Josh Hall after forcing him to exit new HGTV show

Christina Haack has learned the hard way that working with one’s spouse in a professional setting is not always a great idea.

Earlier this year, Haack, 41, and Joshua Hall, 44, were working together on the new HGTV series, The Flip Off. However, while filming the project, things started to become problematic between the two. Despite their messy situation, Haack continued working with Josh until she could no longer stand being in the same room as him.

In July, the pair shocked their fans when they filed for divorce. Shortly after, Hall was booted off the show without the production team explaining why Christina’s supposed onscreen partner could no longer join her on the project. But this week, we’re finally learning the answer.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight released Saturday, Haack addressed what went down on the show that led to Hall’s abrupt dismissal and did not mince words when she described how difficult it was dealing with her now-estranged husband.

“It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”

Christina did not shy away from exposing what ticked her off when Josh was still filming the series with her, revealing that her “insecure” ex-husband made it obvious that her success and fame bother him, which effectively dampened the energy on the sets of the show.

“I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?”

Haack and Hall tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony on Oct. 6, 2021, before officially walking the aisle in front of their family and friends in September 2022. On July 15, 2024, the renowned real estate investor filed for a dissolution of her marriage, indicating their date of separation as July 7. On the same day, Josh filed for divorce but listed their date of separation as July 8, according to Us Weekly.

HGTV star Christina Haack and Josh Hall are separating after two years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/OIldBetdRc — E! News (@enews) July 16, 2024

Around the time of their split, an insider claimed to the outlet that their divorce filings were not sudden since they had been dealing with issues “for a while.” It was also around this time when Hall was cut from the new HGTV show, which is now scheduled to premiere in January 2015.

This isn’t the first time that Haack collaborated with an ex for an HGTV project. She has worked with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, on Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast. The two were married from 2009 to 2018.

El Moussa is also co-starring with Haack once again on The Flip Off, as the show’s premise centers on a competition between the two of them and their spouses. Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, is his partner in the series, while Hall was supposed to be Haack’s partner.

In her latest interview with ET, Haack admitted that Hall had issues with her working with El Moussa, saying, “He doesn’t like our dynamic. Tarek and I have our own dynamic. We call it, ‘flirty,’ [but] for me, it’s more like a sibling type of thing.”

With Hall’s departure from the show, Christina’s second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, was reportedly tapped to fill in the role. The two were married from 2018 to 2021.

