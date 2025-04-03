Justin Bieber appears to take aim at ex Selena Gomez on social media

Justin Bieber recently posted something on social media that got fans talking. Many people think his posts were a quiet but clear dig at his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after she announced her engagement. The drama started when Bieber shared a meme on his Instagram story.

As reported by The Mirror, the meme on Justin’s Instagram showed Gollum from Lord of the Rings staring lovingly at the One Ring, with the caption, “Girls on social media when they get engaged.” Since Gomez had just revealed in December 2024 that she was engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, fans quickly wondered if Bieber’s post was about her, and it’s really hard to assume it’s not.

The meme was obviously about engagement rings, and how people celebrate engagements online, so many fans believed Bieber was making a hidden joke at Gomez’s expense. This theory grew even stronger when Gomez and Blanco released a new song, How Does It Feel to be Forgotten. Some fans think certain lyrics in the song are a reply to Bieber. Lines in the song seem to talk about feeling embarrassed and wanting to leave a past relationship behind, making people guess that Gomez and Bieber might be having a quiet fight through their music.

Bieber and Gomez have been dealing with social media shade for a while. Things got even more intense when Bieber posted a second Instagram story that seemed to admit he was acting strangely. The post included a video clip where someone said Bieber had been acting psycho and crashing out. Fans connected this to Gomez’s engagement, thinking Bieber might be upset about it.

Between the Gollum meme and this post about his emotions, many fans became convinced that Bieber was having a hard time dealing with Gomez moving on. The strong reaction from fans shows how much people still care about Bieber and Gomez’s past relationship. The two dated on and off for years, with lots of public breakups and makeups, and their romance finally ended for good in March 2018 because of “trust issues.”

Bieber moved on quickly, marrying Hailey Bieber in September that same year. The couple had their son, Jack, in August 2024, which added even more to the public’s interest in Bieber’s personal life.

Gomez’s engagement announcement in December 2024 made things even more dramatic. She showed off a custom marquise diamond ring designed by Blanco and famous jewelers, and since they had been dating for over a year before getting engaged, it seemed like a happy, stable relationship. This made Bieber’s posts—which hinted at emotional struggles—stand out even more.

Neither Bieber nor Gomez’s team has confirmed or denied whether his posts were about her. While no one can say for sure what Bieber meant, the timing of his posts and the lyrics in Gomez’s song give plenty of reasons for people to think he was reacting to her engagement.

