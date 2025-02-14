Justin Bieber’s shocking move drags Keke Palmer into troubled marriage rumors with wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is making no effort to quash the speculations about his allegedly dying marriage to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. If anything, he’s making things worse, especially with his latest eyebrow-raising social media activity. Apparently, the singer felt the need to flirt with another well-known artist, and he did so in a very public manner that there’s intense buzz yet again about a possible divorce between him and his model wife.

Just recently, the 30-year-old pop singer was caught gushing over actress Keke Palmer‘s Instagram post, which featured a photo of the latter rocking a white crop top, low-rise beige pants, and a silk Burberry scarf. Bieber allegedly wrote on the photo, “She said I’m poppin out [heart-eyes emoji],” but then the comment quickly disappeared. However, Comments by Celebs was able to immortalize it with a screenshot. Also, even though the comment is no longer available, Bieber’s “like” remained, and it didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Bieber’s gesture quickly prompted several reactions from his fans and casual IG users on Comments by Celebs’ post. “He’s always showing so much love to other girls in the comments,” one wrote, while another suggested, “Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey.”

In January, JB and Baldwin, 28, caused a huge commotion online after some people noticed that the former had unfollowed the latter on Instagram, sparking speculations that there could be trouble in paradise. However, the “Peaches” singer quickly shut down the assumptions by addressing the issue directly on his IG account, saying someone had hacked into his account and unfollowed his wife.

Justin Bieber has unfollowed Hailey Bieber on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/vx5i6ux0EE — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

But even before the unfollowing incident, there was already a bit of chatter online on how the couple, who welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, appeared to be throwing cryptic posts against each other on social media. The purported online “war” between the two started when Bieber shared Jacquees’ “B.E.D.,” a song about a man uninterested in serious romance. The digital cold war escalated with more pointed song choices until Baldwin ended it with SZA’s “30 for 30,” featuring the icy lyric, “But if it’s f* me, then f* you.”

Many interpreted the bizarre musical exchange as a passive-aggressive marital spat, while others speculated it was just a PR stunt for Bieber’s upcoming music. However, it did not help when the Rhode Beauty founder seemingly rushed to her BFF Kendall Jenner’s side sometime in January to have an all-girls getaway with their other pals in Aspen, Colorado. Nevertheless, before it could even cause another wave of split rumors, it was revealed that Bieber was also in Aspen at the time, but he was mostly spending time with his friends.

But now Bieber is back to causing more drama. It’s not clear what he was trying to prove or achieve with his peculiar comment on the 31-year-old actress’ post, but it is worth noting that the two have a history of expressing admiration for each other publicly, according to the Daily Mail. The Nope star has spoken highly of Bieber over the years, calling him “such a sweet guy” and “very charming.” Their friendship even led to a 2022 appearance on Baldwin’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom?, where the two women bonded over snickerdoodle cookies and a spelling bee.

With Palmer newly single following her split from Darius Jackson in late 2023, and Bieber seemingly stirring the pot with his online antics, fans are left wondering if his comment was just him trying to be friendly or something more.

