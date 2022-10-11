Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy with partner Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey as they both confirmed the news on their social media.

The couple have been publicly an item since May 2022 following an Instagram post showing love was indeed in the air for her and Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey. Their first public appearance as a couple came a few months later during the 2022 Primetime Emmys, with Pelphrey her plus one for television’s night of nights.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they confirmed Cuoco’s pregnancy as well as it being a baby girl. The former Big Bang Theory star captioned her post with “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon.” Pelphrey also shared the news on his Instagram with a similar caption. “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever,” with several cutesy photos of them together.

It’s been a very busy year for Cuoco, who has been the star of two well-received programs. The titular hero of the animated Harley Quinn series and an Emmy nominee for her work on The Flight Attendant, she’s managed to cement herself as one of the biggest names in American television.

Kaley Cuoco at 2022 Emmys 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

She’s also starred in Peacock exclusive film Meet Cute, opposite Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. Meet Cute has received fairly average reviews from critics, sitting on a 57 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Pelphrey meanwhile has been in the cast of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series Love and Death, and Brad Pitt-produced film She Said.