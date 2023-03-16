Kanye West avoids charges after tossing photographer’s phone

If you’ve been missing your Kanye “Ye” West news, here’s something to hold you over until he inevitably does something like praise Hitler again. The famous rapper has ducked charges stemming from an incident where he threw a photographer’s phone.

The damage from the throw, per TMZ, was only around $30 and just affected the case. West can be seen in a video asking to not be filmed while he’s with his children, then grabbing the cell phone and throwing it. The photographer declined to press charges at the time.

You can see the interaction in the second video below.

West can be seen pleading with the photographers to leave him alone when he’s with his children. They argue that he’s a celebrity and they’re on public property. Which, to be fair, is a valid argument. Another reason we may not be seeing the same old fiery West is that he reportedly married a woman named Bianca Censori, a former designer for his Yeezy brand.

The marriage is not official, even though West was seen wearing a wedding band, because it hasn’t been filed in court yet. According to US Weekly, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is happy that West has moved on. A source said she only wishes him well.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy. She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.” Previous reports said Kardashian hated the new bride so this is a step forward for everybody.