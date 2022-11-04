Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.

Ye posted a series of tweets where he accused his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, of bad business practices. He released a series of text messages from Pasternak, claiming that he was trying to help him. He was offered two options, to have a civil chat without cursing, or to be medicated to the point where West is “back to Zombieland forever.”

What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences



So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity pic.twitter.com/3kRuxoLcts — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

West also claimed that Pasternak threatened to “take everything away” from him, including his children, if he spoke about his negative interactions with the personal trainer. But the rapper praised God for helping him “not backdown” from the alleged bullying.

I was told that if I expose the truth of the bad business practices everything is gonna be taken from me Including my black children



And everyone has bore whiteness to the public Emmett Tilling of Ye



But GOD has put something on my heart not to backdown pic.twitter.com/HiKnVuAOls — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

West published another text conversation where Pasternak admitted that the rapper “may be Jewish.” At the same time, Pasternak asked him to apologize and consider how he’d act and treat other people. West describes this interaction as Pasternak “dismissing the facts” and how Hollywood trainers treat influential people when they “get out of line.”

This shows Harley admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain Mind you This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line pic.twitter.com/iywzCiAViJ — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

At the moment, all of West’s claims are just allegations. However, there was a report by TMZ released in 2016 where West was hospitalized. At the time, Pasternak only told TMZ that West was “acting erratically.” Fans of West showed their support, especially those aware of the aforementioned TMZ report.

Pasternak hasn’t yet responded to any of West’s claims.