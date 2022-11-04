Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’
In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
Ye posted a series of tweets where he accused his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, of bad business practices. He released a series of text messages from Pasternak, claiming that he was trying to help him. He was offered two options, to have a civil chat without cursing, or to be medicated to the point where West is “back to Zombieland forever.”
West also claimed that Pasternak threatened to “take everything away” from him, including his children, if he spoke about his negative interactions with the personal trainer. But the rapper praised God for helping him “not backdown” from the alleged bullying.
West published another text conversation where Pasternak admitted that the rapper “may be Jewish.” At the same time, Pasternak asked him to apologize and consider how he’d act and treat other people. West describes this interaction as Pasternak “dismissing the facts” and how Hollywood trainers treat influential people when they “get out of line.”
At the moment, all of West’s claims are just allegations. However, there was a report by TMZ released in 2016 where West was hospitalized. At the time, Pasternak only told TMZ that West was “acting erratically.” Fans of West showed their support, especially those aware of the aforementioned TMZ report.
Pasternak hasn’t yet responded to any of West’s claims.