Kanye West’s Donda Academy backtracks after declaring closure

Last night, Donda Academy sent a message to their students and parents thereof that they will be closed for the remainder of the school year and reopen in Sept. 2023. Now, after backlash and negative press, they appear to have changed their mind.

The closing has been greatly speculated due to founder Kanye West‘s recent antisemitic comments, which have led to several businesses to cut ties with him and cost him nearly half a billion dollars.

Today, TMZ reports that a follow-up message was sent to parents that likely does more to cause confusion than anything else as Donda Academy changed their tune completely from their message last night. They also offered apologies for the late email, not for last night’s announcement.

After parents were sent scrambling to find new schooling for their children and staff were sent scrambling to find new jobs, all thanks to the private K-12 school announcing its closing, parents and staff are now being asked to participate in “worship for the return of Donda Academy.”

The brief message sent out this morning fully reads:

“Dear Parents and Staff, Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance! The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!”

Kanye returns to IG, announces that Donda Academy will open back immediately pic.twitter.com/EU3Gd1Dnpi — RemixdMag (@RemixdMag) October 27, 2022

It doesn’t seem to be clear as to whether tomorrow’s “worship” will also be a meeting on how to move forward and/or an announcement that will be about Donda Academy not closing but having limited resources or if it will be that the academy is fully open again.

We’ll look out for a new announcement tomorrow that will undoubtedly cause more confusion.