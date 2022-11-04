Kanye West promises ’30 day verbal fast’ but refuses to shut up on Twitter

Kanye West has answered everyone’s prayers by declaring himself to be under a verbal fast for a month, but will absolutely not shut his mouth on social media. Curious.

West’s fast will include not just no speaking, but also celibacy, no consumption of adult videos, and also going sober from alcohol. However, don’t expect West to shut his mouth on Twitter, with this self-imposed vow of silence not including Twitter, as he declares it will remain “lit”.

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

By lit, we can only assume he means consistently on the verge of spouting antisemitic conspiracy theories and hate speech — the furthest thing from lit you can possibly be. West has spent a considerable amount of time tweeting every thought that pops into his head. Again, mostly antisemitic thoughts.

Even a heartfelt tribute to Migos after rapper Takeoff was shot dead could only be succeeded minutes later with more antisemitism, because West clearly hasn’t learned much from his past. Ye continuing to tweet will cause headaches for Elon Musk, who had in the past said West “took to heart” the chat they had over previous antisemitic threats.

Ye making sure everyone knows he’s not having sex is exactly what the world needs to know, as well as knowing he isn’t watching any adult videos. Hope if he folds he’ll let everyone know the exact adult video he watched which turned him over the edge because it’s all very important.

West is clearly not very interested in rethinking some of his stances, with his antisemitic comments only getting more frequent as the days go on. How much longer this will go on before “freedom of speech” lover Musk finally cans his account will be an intriguing thing to keep an eye on.