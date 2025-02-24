Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins’ age, Instagram, and more

Kashyap “Kash” Patel‘s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins accompanied the new FBI director at his swearing-in ceremony. While Patel’s political career is well-documented, he has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight until now, so there’s lots to learn about Wilkins.

Who is Alexis Wilkins, and what does she do?

Wilkins is a 26-year-old country singer, PragerU contributor, writer, and commentator who has been performing for several years. She’s also Arizona Republican congressman Abraham Hamadeh’s press secretary, according to the Daily Mail.

In Aug. 2024 she shared that her band would open for Aaron Lewis on Instagram, writing, “What an honor to be in a room full of patriots last night. My band and I had a BLAST! So much fun opening the show for @aaronlewismusic.”

Focusing a lot on nationalism, she continued, “If I could go back and tell little me anything, it’s that all you gotta do is find your people. God bless the U.S.A..”

How the couple met

Wilkins and Patel’s paths crossed in Oct. 2022 at a ReAwaken America event. If you couldn’t tell from the name, it’s an American far-right and Christian nationalist movement launched in 2021 by entrepreneur Clay Clark and Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Despite first meeting then, they reportedly didn’t begin dating until Jan. 2023. They’ve been together for two years, but only recently began publicizing their relationship in late 2024 — mostly on Wilkins’ social media.

Like many politicians and their twenty-something wives, there is a significant age gap of almost two decades, as Patel is 44. Neither of them have been married or have any children.

Wilkins’ right-wing politics

Wilkins is openly conservative and “America-first,” and has profited from her political stances in her career. Both her working life and social life are deeply entrenched in conservative values and circles.

She has worked as a contributor for PragerU, which claims to be the “world’s leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media.” Additionally, her music career has leaned towards collaborations with like-minded artists.

Wilkins appears on the podcast Between the Headlines, which is a right-wing show hosted on Rumble that sees her dive into current news and political topics from the perspective of a young Republican woman.

Her past and education

According to her website, Wilkins spent her early years living in Switzerland and England before moving with her family to Arkansas. Recognizing her ambition to make a name for herself in Nashville, her family then relocated to Nashville, where she quickly became involved in the music scene.

Wilkins wrote with numerous songwriters, played gigs, and enrolled at the music business school, Belmont University. She majored in business and political science, graduating with honors. She won the Williams-Murray Writing Award and the Economic Critical Thinking Award, and was also selected for the ethics debate team.

In 2021 she launched American Westward, a lifestyle brand that focused on the Western lifestyle, outdoor living, and more. However, the brand seems to have gone under since then.

When Wilkins isn’t in the studio or on the road, she’s “hanging out with her family and dog, reading or collecting old books, writing articles, or working on her 1989 F-150 Lariat.”