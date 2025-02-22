Reminder: New FBI director Kash Patel already promised to ‘come after’ the media

Well, folks, it’s official: The FBI is being headed by Kash Patel whose track record screams “deep state conspiracy enthusiast.”

Patel rose to fame in Trumpworld for being unapologetically partisan. He was a vocal supporter of the idea that the 2020 election was “stolen.” He downplayed the Jan. 6 riot and even promoted the so-called “J6 Prison Choir,” a group of individuals convicted for their roles in the attack.

And now, Pate is in charge of the FBI — a role that carries immense power and demands neutrality, independence, and a certain gravitas. Unfortunately, the man seems to bring the exact opposite to the table. I thought I’d be surprised, but at this point, it feels like America’s political reality has been outsourced to a satirical Netflix series.

Let’s not pretend that Patel’s appointment is an isolated incident. This is the same administration that thought it was a great idea to put RFK Jr. — a man who thinks vaccines are part of some shadowy plot — at the helm of the Department of Health. Because, you know, why not? If you’re going to attack DEI initiatives for promoting “unqualified” candidates, why not replace that with an even more overt form of cronyism?

If you’re still wondering how Kash might lead the FBI, let’s revisit his 2023 podcast interview with Steve Bannon. It’s making the rounds again for good reason. In the interview, Patel said, “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.” He then added, “Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out.”

Yeah. Imagine hearing this from someone who’s now in charge of the FBI. It’s one thing for a private citizen to rant about the media. It’s another thing entirely for the head of the nation’s top law enforcement agency to frame journalists as enemies to be pursued. Yes, Patel has since tried to walk back the remark, claiming it was taken out of context, but the damage is done.

“I would love for you to go back and get the whole quote and I appreciate you letting me talk about it. That full quote kind of speaks for itself. It was three words taken out of two sentences. But I basically said we’re going to use the Constitution and the courts of law to go after people criminally and civilly — if they broke the law.”

The comments reveal a mindset that sees the press as a threat to be neutralized. If Patel’s appointment isn’t alarming enough, let’s look at what’s happening over at the Pentagon. Major outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, and NPR are being rotated out of the Pentagon press corps. In their place? Smaller, right-leaning outlets like Newsmax, Breitbart, and The Daily Caller.

The Pentagon is calling this a routine rotation of press outlets. But anyone paying attention knows what’s really happening. This isn’t about giving smaller outlets a chance to report. It’s about sidelining critical voices. The combination of Patel leading the FBI and the Pentagon’s media shake-up paints a troubling picture. Together, these moves suggest a broader strategy: consolidate power and reshape institutions to serve Trump’s interests. Just this past week, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator,” referred to himself as “the king,” and signed an executive order giving himself and the Attorney General sole power to interpret laws.

