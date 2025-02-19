Trump’s latest executive order gives the President and Attorney General sole power to interpret laws 

We always think we’ll see dictatorship coming. Like, there will be some loud announcement, or maybe a villainous, mustache-twirling moment where the president declares, “I’m officially the overlord now, bow before me!“

However, history rarely announces the beginning of a seismic political shift. It doesn’t come with sirens or giant flashing banners; instead, it creeps in quietly, cloaked in bureaucracy, wrapped in the language of “efficiency” or “accountability.” And yet, moments like these often mark the start of something far-reaching, something dangerous. Donald Trump’s latest executive order — a sweeping directive granting the President and the Attorney General sole power to interpret federal laws and placing independent agencies under White House control — is one such moment.

While it might seem like just another legal maneuver in the endless churn of executive actions, the implications of this order are profound, threatening the very foundation of the U.S. government’s system of checks and balances.

The agencies — including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) — were established by Congress to operate independently of political influence. Their purpose is to uphold laws, regulate industries, and protect consumers without being swayed by the whims of any one administration.

Trump’s order grants the White House, specifically through the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the authority to oversee the performance of independent agencies. The OMB director, currently Russ Vought, is tasked with setting performance standards and management objectives for the heads of these agencies. This means that decisions about enforcement priorities, regulatory actions, and agency budgets are now subject to the direct influence of the President.

Independent agencies are now required to appoint White House liaisons and “regularly consult with and coordinate policies and priorities” with the Domestic Policy Council and the National Economic Council. This effectively removes the “independent” part of their designation, as their actions must now align with the political agenda of the administration.

Perhaps the most alarming part of the order is the provision stating that no executive branch official may advance a legal interpretation that contradicts the President or the Attorney General’s opinion. This gives Trump and his appointed Attorney General sole authority to decide what federal laws mean and how they should be applied.

The FTC enforces antitrust laws to protect competition and prevent monopolistic practices. The SEC regulates financial markets. The FCC oversees communications and media, ensuring fair access and protecting consumers. These agencies are not perfect, but their independence has long been viewed as essential to maintaining public trust. Now, regulatory actions could be weaponized to punish political opponents or reward allies. For example, a president could use the FTC to go after companies that oppose their policies or direct the FCC to favor media outlets that provide favorable coverage.

What’s the next target? The Federal Reserve? The judiciary (Musk and MTG are already clowning around there)? At what point do we stop pretending this is democracy and just admit it’s a reality show where Trump is both the star and the director? Again, dictatorships don’t happen overnight. They creep in, executive order by executive order, until one day you realize the system you thought would protect you is gone.

