Donald Trump embraces despotism with claim that he wields ‘unrestricted power’

Donald Trump has taken another leap into the authoritarian abyss — this time openly embracing the idea of “unrestricted power.” Yes, because if there’s one thing the man who suggested nuking hurricanes and injecting bleach into people’s veins needs, it’s less oversight.

In his quest to remove Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), Trump’s legal team has essentially argued to the Supreme Court that the president has carte blanche to fire agency heads — even those leading independent watchdogs. The OSC, for those keeping score, is tasked with protecting whistleblowers and enforcing ethics laws. You know, the kind of agency that keeps power-hungry presidents from turning the federal government into their personal mafia. Naturally, Trump wants this watchdog neutered.

A lower court had already blocked Trump’s attempt to fire Dellinger, ruling that such a move was outside the bounds of presidential authority. However, Trump’s legal team, on the other hand, is arguing that the president’s authority is so broad, so absolute, that courts shouldn’t even be allowed to question it. According to them, any attempt to limit Trump’s power is an “assault on the separation of powers.”

The argument hinges on the Supreme Court decision that gave the president “immunity” for actions that fall within their constitutional powers. Trump’s lawyers are now twisting that ruling to claim that the president has “unrestricted power” over the executive branch.

The debate over presidential power is as old as the presidency itself. The U.S. Constitution deliberately establishes a system of checks and balances to prevent any one branch of government from becoming too powerful. Yet, the scope of presidential authority has always been a subject of contention. Andrew Jackson’s (1829-1837) presidency marked one of the earliest examples of an executive branch power grab. Jackson used the “spoils system” to replace federal workers with political loyalists, arguing that it was his prerogative as president. While this approach consolidated executive power, it also led to widespread corruption and inefficiency.

Meanwhile, Nixon famously declared, “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.” The Watergate scandal underscored the need for independent oversight, leading to reforms like the Ethics in Government Act of 1978. Trump’s efforts to dismantle these safeguards represent a direct attack on the lessons learned from this era.

If the Supreme Court sides with him again, it could strip Congress of its ability to impose guardrails on the presidency, effectively turning the executive branch into a one-man show. Let’s be clear: Trump isn’t interested in “streamlining” the government or “protecting” executive power. This is about revenge and control. The man has spent years railing against the so-called “deep state,” a term he uses to describe anyone in government who isn’t explicitly loyal to him. And Trump has already shown us what he does with power. If we’re not careful, it could cost us the very democracy he claims to protect.

