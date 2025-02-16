Marjorie Taylor Greene laments America ‘just can’t afford’ $36T debt but… but increase in inflation is Donald Trump’s 2025 goal!

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the reason why aliens fly right past Earth without stopping.

She’s back at it again, this time lamenting America’s $36 trillion debt like your broke friend who just maxed out their 17th credit card. But hey, she’s not paid to be smart or consistent. She’s paid to yell at Democrats, ride conspiracy theories, and make her voters feel like someone up there “gets them.” And you know what? She’s doing a bang-up job at that.

Taking to X, Marjorie ranted about the national debt. She called it “an everyone problem, NOT a partisan problem.” Which, okay, fair point. But her saying this is like someone setting the house on fire and then complaining about the heat.

Let’s not forget that her party has played a starring role in this debt drama. Remember Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts? The ones that overwhelmingly benefited corporations and the ultra-wealthy while adding about $2.5 trillion to the national debt? Yeah, those. So, why is Marjorie really ranting about the debt now? It could be because it’s easier to point fingers at Democrats than admit that her party’s obsession with tax cuts and bloated defense budgets might’ve played a teeny-tiny role here. Either way, she’s not offering solutions.

On top of that, Trump is out to make inflation his 2025 side hustle. Originally, the billionaire campaigned on lowering prices. Eggs, gas, rent — you name it, he promised to slash it. “Day one,” he said. And voters bought it. When life is expensive, you’ll believe anyone who promises to make it cheaper. However, since taking office, his policies are doing the exact opposite. Inflation is up 3% over the past year. Groceries? More expensive. Gas? Still climbing. Rent? Don’t even ask. And yet, Trump’s administration seems more interested in starting trade wars and letting Elon Musk play with the federal checkbook.

Trump’s tariffs agenda is actively making inflation worse. Tariffs drive up the cost of imported goods, and guess who pays that tax? Not China. Not Mexico. You do. When tariffs make it more expensive to import goods, companies pass those costs onto consumers. You’re now paying more for everything from electronics to groceries because Trump thinks tariffs are the economic equivalent of flexing his muscles.

Meanwhile, the House Budget Committee, under Trump’s guidance, just advanced a $4.5 trillion tax cut plan for billionaires and corporations. Cutting taxes for the wealthy overstimulates the economy. It pumps more money into the hands of people who don’t actually need it, driving up demand for goods and services and inflating prices. It’s basic economics. If too much money is chasing too few goods, prices go up. But the Republican allies are still clinging to the fantasy that trickle-down economics works. So, let’s call this what it is. A massive con job.

Between Marjorie’s debt rants and Trump’s inflation-inducing policies, it’s clear that the GOP’s economic strategy is to cut taxes for the rich and gut regulations, all while acting shocked when prices go up and the debt balloons.

