Oof, it’s a rough day for MAGAs as TIME’s Person of the Year Donald Trump admits fixing the price of groceries is ‘hard’

Somehow, despite the felony convictions, the bigotry, the stripping of rights, the brazen misuse of the system, and the blatant lack of qualifications, Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

He will be the President of the United States again, come 2025, and his victory was secured by the same people who endured his disastrous first term. Somehow, the citizens of America didn’t learn their lesson the first time around, and once again elected an unabashed grifter into office.

There were many reasons behind the votes that were cast for Trump, but one of the biggest culprits cited by voters was the economy. Specifically, the prices of groceries and gas, which saw an increase in recent years that’s been pinned tidily on President Joe Biden. People were convinced that if they could only get Trump into office those prices would plummet, and gas, groceries, and life in general would once again become affordable.

Unfortunately for the sad sacks who thought a billionaire born into wealth had one lick of knowledge where spending is concerned, its just not that easy. Even Trump, the boastful, egotistical liar headed into the Oval Office, is aware of that fact, and he just told Time magazine the truth about his ability to affect grocery prices.

Trump ran on a platform of lowering prices, fixing wrongs, and making “America great once again,” but even he knew it was all a lie from the start. He has exactly zero idea how to actually make any of his policies work, and all those tariffs, raised taxes, and brainless governmental assignments are already painting a dire picture of what is to come.

As is the president-elect himself, who told the publication that he may not be able to fulfill his campaign promise to cut prices. “It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up,” he said. “You know, it’s very hard.”

That comes after Trump boasted, numerous times, that “prices will come down.” For months, he’s been promising that “they’ll come down, and they’ll come down fast, not only with insurance, with everything.”

He’s now walking that claim back, because he no longer needs to lie his way into office. He’s got the job secured, and — in hopes of avoiding the inevitable pushback to his failure — he’s working to get ahead of the problem by acknowledging that his vows were never realistic in the first place.

Trump’s admission prompted instant pushback from his detractors, who blasted the president-elect for successfully lying his way into office. “Congrats to the ‘price of eggs’ idiots,” New Jersey Democrat Jo wrote, dragging the people who voted for Trump’s economic promises only to discover that the notorious liar was, say it with me, lying.

Even former Congressman Adam Kinzinger got in on the pushback, with a thoroughly accurate representation of how many Harris voters feel at the “revelation” of Trump’s dishonesty.

This doesn’t come as a shock to anyone outside of the MAGA cult, but for those who genuinely believed Trump was going to lower prices, its got to be a hard pill to swallow. All those promises you voted for, tossed in the trash a month later so Trumpy can save face when he inevitably fails to live up to them. It’s a cruel reality, but its what they voted for, so wave goodbye to those cheap eggs and brace for the inevitable tightening of the belt.

