‘Shall I go on??’: ‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro-Cardenas invites MAGAs to wake up and smell the Trump lies

Ana Navarro-Cardenas has pulled no punches in another searing criticism of Donald Trump, reminding the president-elect’s supporters of his questionable relationship with the truth.

The View co-host — who has made no secret of her opposition to Trump and fiercely campaigned for his opponent, Kamala Harris — made the comments in a post shared on X (careful, Ana, he might be watching). Navarro-Cardenas addressed the message to “Trumpers [who are] offended [that] Biden LIED,” in reference to the current president’s recent pardoning of his son, Hunter, despite earlier claims that he wouldn’t make such a move.

Reading all these Trumpers offended Biden LIED!



Trump lied about bone spurs, lied about his taxes, lied on his bank loan applications, lied to his wives, lied about hush-money payments, lied about the 2020 election results, lied about Haitians eating cats & dogs…shall I go on?? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 3, 2024

While it is true that Biden went back on his promise of not pardoning his son on legal issues relating to federal gun charges and federal tax evasion, Navarro-Cardenas reminded us that as far as lies go, the president is merely playing from the same rulebook as his successor (and predecessor… it’s confusing). In making this point, the TV personality and political commentator refreshed our memories of just some of the lies told by Trump in recent years.

It’s a non-exhaustive list, since X’s character count limit couldn’t possibly account for all the mistruths uttered by Trump throughout his presidency and beyond (we’d need a limitless character count for that). “Trump lied about bone spurs, lied about his taxes, lied on his bank loan applications [and] lied to his wives,” Navarro-Cardenas wrote, with the first item on the list referencing the military medical exemption Trump received in the 1960s — which his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claimed was a fake injury.

Democrats will be Democrats.

While they’re distracted criticizing Biden over Hunter…



Nobody saying squat about a pardoned hooker-hirer, being named Amb. to France.

Or a guy whose mom thinks he’s a woman-abuser, being appointed to head DOD.

Or a koo-koo bird appointed to FBI.🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 3, 2024

“[Trump] lied about hush-money payments,” Navarro-Cardenas added (we all know that lore), “lied about the 2020 election results,” (something he continues to do), “[and] lied about Haitians eating cats & dogs,” (with the help of the vice president-elect). Concluding her post, Navarro-Cardenas asked MAGA supporters if she should “go on” listing more of Trump’s lies, but since she didn’t, there’s a few that come to mind that she didn’t mention.

At the risk of sending Pinocchio into cardiac arrest, Trump has lied, among other things, about “no one [being] killed on January 6,” about drawing in bigger crowds than Martin Luther King, about there being a peaceful transfer of power following his 2020 election defeat, and about having nothing to do with Project 2025. Those are just a few of his favorite ones, but rest assured we’ll be treated to four years’ worth of more lies come inauguration day on January 20. I wish we could get our hands on the TemPad and skip to 2028.

Trump on his January 6 speech: "Nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours … we had more." pic.twitter.com/i9DL82vuLg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2024

Though he’ll have to do a lot more legwork to catch up to Trump, Biden has nonetheless been receiving backlash for reneging on his son’s pardoning. The criticism has come mostly from the usual suspects of my nightmare blunt rotation (Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene), but Biden has also received support from allies who’ve called out the hypocrisy of the outcry given Trump’s seemingly endless list of pardons during his first term.

For all the chaos that Trump’s second presidency will undoubtedly bring, at least we can count on people like Navarro-Cardenas to consistently hold his feet to the fire. The fire in question travelled to Trump’s feet from his pants, which at this point should be burnt to a crisp if that playground taunt of “liar liar pants on fire” is to be believed.

