Did Donald Trump serve in the military?

A new debate is kicking off on the campaign trail as Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, scramble for any criticism they can leverage against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The main avenue they’ve landed on is a two-fold criticism of Walz, as they work to combat the stark popularity the Minnesota Governor entered the race with. First, they’re attacking him for his response to the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 — despite Trump’s initial praise of his handling of the situation — and now they’re tacking on criticism of Walz’s supposed dodging of responsibilities while he was enlisted in the military.

It’s an… interesting decision from the Trump camp, considering the former president’s own history with the military. Not to mention that of Vance, who’s gung-ho when it comes to attacking Walz, but instantly shies away from any true scrutiny of his own military service. Neither Walz nor Vance ever saw combat in their respective roles in the military, but what about the leading name on the Republican ticket?

Did Donald Trump ever serve in the U.S. military?

Photo by Selective Service System/Getty Images

Donald Trump famously dodged responsibility when he was tapped to serve his country, which makes his camp’s newfound criticism of Walz all the more of a head-scratcher. Trump had to realize this narrative would be turned back on him, so why did he choose a topic that paints him in such a terrible light?

It’s true that Tim Walz never saw combat, but he did serve his country, and retired with honors as a master sergeant. Vance also served his country, sans combat, for four years as a combat correspondent. Both men deserve praise for their decision to serve, but Vance is increasingly throwing stones in his own glass house. It’s leading to more criticism of his own military record, and now an examination of Trump’s.

Which, again, is non-existent. The 78-year-old was drafted during the worst days of the Vietnam War, and he dodged that draft not once, not twice, not three or four times, but five full times, ensuring that he never saw a day of combat — or even military service — in his life.

The first four draft deferments were because Trump was enrolled in college, and the fifth and final came as a result of a “bone spur” diagnosis. This kept Trump far from the fighting and situated him right alongside dozens of similarly privileged American youths. The “elitism” that Trump so loves to rally against served him well in the ’60s when his father’s money and status were paving the way for him to avoid the draft.

