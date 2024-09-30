‘Come November, we will remember’: ‘The View’ co-host slams Donald Trump for traumatizing 28% of Americans with latest barbaric outburst

Is there a single group of people that Donald Trump hasn’t tried to bully?

The former president and notable friend of Jeffrey Epstein is puerile and rude. He’s taken aim at the usual conservative boogeymen, like people of color, immigrants, and progressive politicians, but he’s also insulted veterans, scientists, and other Republicans. His rabid fanbase don’t seem to care, but thankfully many others are incredibly put off by his behavior.

This includes The View host Ana Navarro, who recently went on the attack on the popular talk show. Navarro, who has described herself as a Republican, really ripped into Trump, reiterating that she would never vote for someone who bullies disabled people.

During her eloquent tirade, she was not only critical of the former Apprentice host, but also his fans, stating: “Republican supporters of Donald Trump to not acknowledge or recognize or care that he is insane…or that he has absolutely no empathy.”

She added that:

“…one of the reasons that I broke as a Republican and did not support Donald Trump in 2016 was when he mocked that disabled reporter. I have a disabled brother…he is 60 years old and he has the mental skills of a one year old. And there is nothing that pisses off the families of disabled people more, and disabled people, than to have someone like him bully the disabled. I have seen children mock the disabled…I have never seen an adult who wants to be the leader of the free world do it.”

The co-host finished off with a strong rallying cry, reminding Trump that while disabled people may have certain struggles, they still form a sizable amount of the electorate:

“If you wanna piss off 28% of Americans, because more than 1 in 4 Americans have a disability, go right ahead Donald Trump. Come November, we will remember.”

One of the most ironic elements of Trump’s propensity to throw around nasty insults is his own incredibly thin skin. Whenever people point out his small hands, bad smell, or his countless other personality and physical defects, Trump is prone to going on long social media rants. He also famously surrounds himself with people who always agree with him.

With that all said, Trump still has steadfast support from large chunks of America. It appears certain that he will retain around a third of the vote at least, despite all of the above issues, his propensity to outright scam his followers, and the fact he has some truly insane policy proposals. Then there’s the fact he is almost certainly suffering from serious cognitive decline.

While polls are looking positive for Kamala Harris, it is imperative that Americans get out and vote, or at least don’t cast their ballot for Trump. Because if he gets in, it won’t just be disabled people living in fear.

