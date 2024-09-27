‘The Grifter King with his latest scam’: Donald ‘people can’t afford eggs’ Trump is now selling $100K watches made out of diamonds, gold, and pomposity

What’s the time? It’s time Donald Trump threw in the towel. The man is getting desperate at this point, really trying to rinse his supporters for all they’ve got while he still can. Once a scammer always a scammer I suppose.

Trump is a man with many side hustles, some would argue that’s why he’s been so successful, he’s always up to something, usually it involves conning people, but I guess it’s a dog eat dog world out there right? Should we really blame Trump? Or should we blame the people who are foolish enough to buy what he’s selling?

Trump’s latest business venture

Here is the Grifter King with his latest scam, watches for $100,000 each. pic.twitter.com/2pD6ZjvMV1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2024

In this case the businessman has started selling watches. As far as Trump branded products go this would be something I could see people actually buying because let’s face it, he’s had some real stinkers lately. It seems he’s already forgotten about the Trump trading cards which he tried to peddle to MAGA cultists a couple of years ago, and what about the official Trump USA bible?

These are just a few of his more recent bad ideas, but the list goes on and on, for example, did you know that the former president sold Trump-branded urine tests? Because he did, and they weren’t very popular. Perhaps it’s this no-limits attitude that has allowed Donald to stick around for so long, there’s nothing he won’t try and stick his name on and sell at a price well above the actual value. Speaking of which, let’s take a closer look at the price Mr. Trump is selling his special watches for.

The watches are how much!?

"People can't afford eggs. Now, order my $100,000 commemorative watch!" – Convicted Felon pic.twitter.com/6jQrbiBOU5 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 26, 2024

So, as I was saying, these watches could be something people might actually buy. Aside from being another piece of tat with Donald’s name emblazoned on the face, it does actually have a function that most people will find useful. The trouble is, most people would have to remortgage their home, rob a couple of banks, and sell a few organs just to be able to afford a down payment on this fresh Trump drip. The easily stealable piece of jewelry costs $100,000!

In the video Trump proudly claims that the timepiece is a tourbillon watch with “almost 200 grams of 18k solid gold and 122 VS1 diamonds,” (I’m so poor I had to Google what a VS1 diamond was). Anyways, Donald’s doing his thing, really pushing this shiny trinket like his life depends on it, on top of that he emphasizes the fact that there are only 147 of these watches so it’s very limited limited edition exclusive type stuff.

On top of all that, don’t think you’ll be getting what’s in the pictures:

I've read the FAQ on the Trump watches, and it is glorious pic.twitter.com/ZpanR1Jeen — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 26, 2024

And have second thoughts on this wild purchase? You’re out of luck, as there’s no return policy!

Of course, 99.9% of Trump supporters won’t be able to afford such a lavishly ridiculous accessory. The decision to try and market this towards the general population seems a little tone deaf considering how most people are struggling to afford food right now.

It just goes to show how out of touch Donald Trump really is. To him that may not sound like a lot of money, but most people who follow Trump would never be able to afford such an item, and I’d wager those who could afford it would not be stupid enough to actually spend their money on it.

He could have made more affordable watches, without the diamonds and gold, something a majority of his supporters could have bought, but he didn’t. He’s desperate for a quick buck and finding 147 rich idiots probably sounds easier than trying to can the ordinary people just trying to get by. But this proves what we already know – all Trump cares about is money, not people.

