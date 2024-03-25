How much money does Donald Trump actually have?

He's been known to exaggerate his own finances, so how much does he really have?

Donald Trump’s public persona is one that’s been carefully constructed. He’s known for being a great businessman, skilled in the art of the deal and through his skill he’s amassed a fortune, but if he has so much money, why has he not paid his $464 million bond?

The business mogul is supposedly worth billions so why does it seem like he’s struggling to pool the money together to post bond? Sure, it’s a lot of money, but he’s filthy stinking rich right? Or is he? Just how much money does this man really have? Is Trump really as wealthy as he claims? Or has he just conned people into believing he’s got tons of money?

Donald Trump’s assets

According to Forbes, Trump has a net worth of $2.6 billion. Now, net worth doesn’t really tell us how much money he’s got, it only tells us the total value of all his assets, but it’s a start. So all in all, his businesses and properties such as Trump Tower total to $2.6 billion, but that’s not money in the bank, it means if he sold all his assets he might have that much. He could also get a hefty pay out now that Truth Social has been approved to go public.

Of course, it’s not that easy, as part of the reason the former president is even in court to begin with is because he and his associates lied about their assets and net worth in order to get better loans and insurance. According to Reuters, it’s estimated that Trump was falsely boosting his net worth by around $1.9 billion and $3.6 billion for around a decade! His net worth peaked at $6.1 billion a number of years back, but it was all inflated.

So is it all a lie? Is Trump just a conman without any real money? I mean, there’s no denying he’s great at convincing people to believe him, he convinced the majority of Americans to vote for him. It’s definitely a possibility that Trump is secretly just a grifter who’s finally been caught out.

How much cash does Donald Trump have?

So Trump is supposedly worth $2.6 billion; but how much of that can he actually use right now? Well according to the man himself, around $500 million. Posting to his own Truth Social, he claimed to have enough money to cover the hefty bond he had been ordered to pay.

“THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT.”

The post goes on to spout conspiracies, alluding to “communism in America” as well as insulting the judge, and yes, the whole paragraph is written in uppercase; he’s just such a staunch capitalist he can’t even bear the thought of typing anything but capital letters. Anyways, as we’ve already established, Trump likes to exaggerate somewhat. We know he’s lied about his net worth before, so is it possible he’s lying again? Who knows, only he does.

According to Business Insider, Trump’s lawyers claim that securing such an expensive bond was practically impossible, and that they had approached around 30 bond underwriters and had not been successful. Despite this, Trump still refused to pay with his supposed $500 million.