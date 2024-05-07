Oops, Kevin Spacey just endorsed RFK Jr. for president and the internet has lost it

With the 2024 presidential election slowly drawing closer as the months breeze by, it’s certainly common knowledge that candidate RFK Jr. is a satisfying choice for those disgruntled voters who don’t want to choose between repeat candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
As intriguing as a vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might sound to some, others are now gritting their teeth and second-guessing the fresh-faced candidate after a recent endorsement from once-respected actor Kevin Spacey. So perhaps we can now assume that the 64-year-old performer is done acting out his tiresome Frank Underwood persona over on YouTube on Christmas Eve every year.
The aforementioned endorsement quickly turning heads recently occurred over on X, where Spacey regarded RFK Jr. as “a loyal friend” and insisted that Kennedy reached out to check on Spacey when the world had “turned its back” on him amidst sexual assault allegations initially revealed by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. From there, Spacey faced several counts of sexual assault charges in a U.K. trial — although he was later found not guilty.
Despite the not guilty verdict, Spacey remains as a celebrity that a large portion of people detest — which has become more and more apparent after his endorsement for RFK Jr. Following the nod of approval from the American Beauty actor, a handful of users on X have made it a mission to point out how disastrous the endorsement is:
It still remains to be seen if a heap of other celebrities decide to publicly endorse RFK Jr.’s message of a “different” candidate, but an endorsement from Spacey is clearly not that great of a look in the eyes of the public voters.