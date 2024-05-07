Kevin Spacey RFK Jr.
Photos by Chris J Ratcliffe/Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

Oops, Kevin Spacey just endorsed RFK Jr. for president and the internet has lost it

Spacey's comments have definitely ruffled some feathers.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 7, 2024 10:02 am

With the 2024 presidential election slowly drawing closer as the months breeze by, it’s certainly common knowledge that candidate RFK Jr. is a satisfying choice for those disgruntled voters who don’t want to choose between repeat candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Recommended Videos

As intriguing as a vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might sound to some, others are now gritting their teeth and second-guessing the fresh-faced candidate after a recent endorsement from once-respected actor Kevin Spacey. So perhaps we can now assume that the 64-year-old performer is done acting out his tiresome Frank Underwood persona over on YouTube on Christmas Eve every year.

The aforementioned endorsement quickly turning heads recently occurred over on X, where Spacey regarded RFK Jr. as “a loyal friend” and insisted that Kennedy reached out to check on Spacey when the world had “turned its back” on him amidst sexual assault allegations initially revealed by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. From there, Spacey faced several counts of sexual assault charges in a U.K. trial — although he was later found not guilty.

Despite the not guilty verdict, Spacey remains as a celebrity that a large portion of people detest — which has become more and more apparent after his endorsement for RFK Jr. Following the nod of approval from the American Beauty actor, a handful of users on X have made it a mission to point out how disastrous the endorsement is:

It still remains to be seen if a heap of other celebrities decide to publicly endorse RFK Jr.’s message of a “different” candidate, but an endorsement from Spacey is clearly not that great of a look in the eyes of the public voters.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Happened To Rob Marciano?
GMA Host Rob Marciano attends performance of Lady Antebellum on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on July 14, 2017 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What Happened To Rob Marciano?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?
Is Chloé Lukasiak gay
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Met Gala Guest List 2024: K-Pop Guests Anticipated To Appear
The members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are all wearing smiles as they pose for a cute group photo.
Category: Events
Events
Celebrities
Celebrities
Met Gala Guest List 2024: K-Pop Guests Anticipated To Appear
Staci White Staci White May 6, 2024
Read Article Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained
Kim Kardashian Booed Tom Brady Roast
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happened To Rob Marciano?
GMA Host Rob Marciano attends performance of Lady Antebellum on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on July 14, 2017 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What Happened To Rob Marciano?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?
Is Chloé Lukasiak gay
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Met Gala Guest List 2024: K-Pop Guests Anticipated To Appear
The members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are all wearing smiles as they pose for a cute group photo.
Category: Events
Events
Celebrities
Celebrities
Met Gala Guest List 2024: K-Pop Guests Anticipated To Appear
Staci White Staci White May 6, 2024
Read Article Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained
Kim Kardashian Booed Tom Brady Roast
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.