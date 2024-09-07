‘He is a malignant narcissist rapidly decompensating’: John Cleese is ‘flabbergasted’ that more people aren’t talking about Donald Trump’s ‘impaired mental function’

As Donald Trump’s mental acuity declines and his speeches become more erratic, Monty Python legend John Cleese struggles to find a joke in the idea a deranged man could become President.

Legendary comedian and actor Cleese has never been one to mince words, especially in politics. So, it’s no wonder he has taken to social media to express his concerns about former president Donald Trump’s ability to form a coherent sentence following a recent campaign speech that left many scratching their heads.

The speech in question took place in Potterville, Michigan, where Trump attempted to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris’ record as San Francisco’s district attorney. However, what ensued was a rambling monologue that touched on everything from his real estate holdings to historical presidential treatment, leaving listeners struggling to follow his (derailed) train of thought.

Whatever happened to this deeply significant story ?



It was the lead on MSNBC, then demoted and ignored by the other major media outlets



Isn't it important that people can see that a Presidential candidate is now talking complete gibberish ? https://t.co/w7ssVGkfWT — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 6, 2024

Cleese, known for his sharp wit and biting commentary, didn’t hold back in his assessment of Trump’s performance. In a series of tweets, the British comedian expressed his disbelief that more people weren’t discussing what he saw as clear evidence of cognitive decline in the GOP candidate.

Donald Trump’s ramblings prove him a hypocrite

I am flabbergasted at the lack of interest in the distinct

possibility that a man with impaired mental function may be elected President…



Does anyone actually believe that his mental capabilities don't matter ? https://t.co/LkRIZzAD4O — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 6, 2024

In recent months, Trump has consistently questioned President Joe Biden’s mental capacity, frequently referring to him as “Sleepy Joe” and suggesting he is unfit for office. Trump’s campaign strategy heavily relied on highlighting Biden’s gaffes and moments of confusion during public appearances, attempting to sow doubt about the president’s ability to lead effectively.

Biden’s struggles with his advanced age ultimately led to his unprecedented decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. On July 21, 2024, Biden announced he would end his re-election campaign, citing the need to focus on fulfilling his duties as president for the remainder of his term. This shocking move came after mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party and growing concerns among voters about his mental acuity at the age of 81.

However, it’s worth noting that at 78 years old, Trump faces visibly worse age-related challenges. Despite his attempts to portray himself as mentally sharp, Trump constantly exhibits signs of cognitive decline. He makes numerous mistakes, confuses historical facts, and demonstrates difficulty articulating coherent thoughts during speeches and interviews. The recent campaign speech that raised another red flag for Cleese is just the latest example of this.

The hypocrisy of Republicans who criticized Biden while ignoring Trump’s descent into senility is striking. Many GOP members and conservative media outlets have relentlessly attacked Biden’s mental state while turning a blind eye to Trump’s equally concerning verbal missteps and confused statements. It’s no wonder that Cleese is astonished by the current state of U.S. politics.

As the 2024 election approaches, Cleese warning becomes more relevant. The American public and media must confront Trump’s mental decline lest an incompetent man breaks into the White House.

