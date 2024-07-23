‘He’s much more vulgar and sleazy and vindictive and insulting’: John Cleese explains Donald Trump’s one ‘advantage’ over Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has only been in the running for president for a few days, but the former prosecutor is well on her way to a historic run. During the first two days of her campaign, the former Vice President broke all fundraising records to date and raked in more than $100 million. Celebrities are jumping at the chance to throw their support behind the Harris-train, including Monty Python legend John Cleese.

The British comedian, who has lived in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest for years with his family, took to X.com to weigh in on Harris’ campaign. A decorated prosecutor, former attorney general for California, and incumbent Vice president, Harris is so much more qualified than her competition that it almost makes you feel bad for the former Cheeto in chief. Despite her many accomplishments, Cleese found something that Trump is, in fact, better at than the California native.

One advantage Trump has over Harris…



He's much more vulgar and sleazy and vindictive

and insulting than she is



His followers are not going to flock to someone

more fundamentally decent and normal — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 23, 2024

“One advantage Trump has over Harris…” Cleese wrote, “He’s much more vulgar and sleazy and vindictive and insulting than she is.”

Its true, Trump is incredibly vindictive and vulgar. His history as a presidential candidate has left a smear on all those who dared oppose him. From Cruz and Graham to his own Vice President, Mike Pence, and the incumbent president, Joe Biden, Trump is a cruel opponent unabashed about stooping to the lowest level. A leaked tape of Trump on the golf course fron July 4 shows exactly how right Cleese’s assessment is.

“She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so F***** bad,” he allegedly told his 18-year-old son, Barron.

Of course, as more than one exhausted political pundit has noted in the last year, there’s little chance that the candidate trade will push Trump fans to swing blue. Harris haters in the comments were quick to jump to racist rhetoric laced with misogyny and sexism in an attempt to disparage the nominee. They accuse the VP of the classic put-downs any woman in power fields daily.

“Gave you a BJ too, huh?” wrote Johnny Reno.

Matching their “great commanders” energy, they shared photoshopped images of Harris with rugburn on her knees.

The woman had an affair with a man double her age. — Mr.Maine🇺🇲🌎 (@P_E_B_2) July 23, 2024

More than one accused her of having an affair with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, which, they seemed to believe, should keep her from running. More hilariously, they pointed to the age gap between the two (Brown is 90, while Harris is approaching 60) which is just six years more than the gap between Trump (78) and his current wife Melania (54).

While the vitriolic, bootlicking, Trump-loving comments were far more prevalent, it only helped Cleese’s statement ring even more true. Harris was never going to pull Trump’s gang of sycophants, after all, they could never support someone “fundamentally decent and normal.”

