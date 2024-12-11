Oopsie, people are finally realizing what grew faster under Biden than Trump, and it’s too little too late

It’s very strange how, after Donald Trump won the election, people would suddenly take an interest in portraying the facts and statistics accurately.

It started with the tariffs — many Republican voters were granted a swift and rude awakening once the reality of Trump’s policy set in. Google searches for the term “tariff” shot up in the days after the election, showing just how poorly informed many were before stepping into that voting booth. Was any of this acknowledged beforehand? Nope.

That’s not the worst of it

One of the biggest complaints against Joe Biden’s administration was that he had ruined the economy. In fact, I believe Trump’s exact words were that Biden and Harris had “destroyed the economy,” and it must be true because Trump said so, right guys? Why should Trump voters look up any of this stuff and fact check? Why would they put on their critical thinking caps for one second and, I don’t know, think for themselves when they can just swallow the torrent of word-vomit spewing from that crusty old sweat-bag on the TV?

Apologies for sounding so bitter, but it’s all so frustrating. Especially now that people are finally acknowledging the fact that the economy is currently growing faster under Biden than it ever did under Trump.

Too late. The media can fuck off. https://t.co/9MNT1Gp1o7 — shelby (@thetrueshelby) December 10, 2024

I get it, graphs and figures can be confusing, maybe that’s why people would rather listen to a befuddled old man who’s making stuff up on the spot. However, it’s all laid out clear as day. The economy grew 3.1% during the Biden administration, compared to 2.8% under Trump.

So yeah, Trump just made that whole thing up about Biden ruining the economy, you know why? Because he has no idea what he’s talking about — he’s great at saying whatever he needs to convince people to do stuff that’s against their own interests, but don’t mistake that for intelligence.

So what are we supposed to do with this information now? I don’t know. Cry about it, I guess — what else can we do? Trump has already won.

Actually, he’s been acknowledging this all year with charts. The problem is: almost nobody else in the media shows these charts, because that would be FACTS. — joel (@joelntac) December 11, 2024

We could start by acknowledging that Joe Biden did a decent job I suppose.

Give President Biden the credit he deserves. — Jen (@wozzie2005) December 11, 2024

The news segment actually did air just before the election, but it seems nobody was paying attention. Would it have made a massive difference had it been more common knowledge before November 5th? I doubt it — Trump supporters are notoriously delusional, so maybe there’s a teeny weeny piece of comfort to be had in knowing we were doomed from the start.

All that’s really left to do now is buckle up and prepare for the incoming circus show that will be the next Trump administration. It’s highly doubtful that Trump will fix the economy, at least not with his tariffs anyway. The only thing he will probably deliver on is causing more misery for the demographics he dislikes, namely the queer community, ethnic minorities, immigrants, and women.

