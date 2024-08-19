Um…are Trump supporters really carrying around jars of JD Vance’s ‘family kit,’ and if so, WHY? The beyond-disturbing behavior, explained

For anyone wondering how people like JD Vance, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, or Donald Trump land positions of power, look no further than the truly bizarre behavior of their supporters. Summer 2024 has been dotted with a slew of very weird Republican trends, like wearing diapers after learning that Donald Trump rarely appears without one, and taping paper towels over their ears in a show of solidarity after the assassination attempt.

Their latest peculiar show of unity might actually take the cake, however. Despite the Right, specifically Vance – making desperate attempts to shake the “weird” moniker, its followers just can’t help themselves.

Are Trump supporters carrying around insemination cups?

Trump supporters are carrying around a pretend jar of JD Vance’s jizz to mock Democrats that are unable to conceive children, just in case anyone wonders why we think they are a cult and just plain fucking weird pic.twitter.com/XqylRfWCej — Derek the Jedi (@DerekNeverFails) August 18, 2024

Trump supporters have taken to carrying around tiny plastic sterile cups, akin to those used to collect sperm samples. Adorned with Vance’s grinning face and the words “JD Vance full family kit,” they would be the kind of AI-generated hit piece The Onion might publish. Except, they appear to be very, very real.

JD Vance family kits, but don't call them weird. pic.twitter.com/8dLYtQWXEp — James Tate (@JamesTate121) August 18, 2024

I’m not proud to say that I scoured these images for signs that they’re AI artifacts, but sadly, there are none. Dozens of real life supporters have shared pictures of themselves decked out in Trump merch and flashing the jars across the web. Even worse, the plastic vessels appear to be filled with some sort of fake semen substitute. At least we hope it’s fake.

Yes, what a terrible day to have eyes.

Why are Trump supporters carrying around cups with JD Vance’s face on them?

The contents of the "JD Vance Full Family Kit" were pulled out of #jdvancecouch pic.twitter.com/6zvCQi5IWB — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) August 18, 2024

Why, you might ask, is such a thing happening? Who thought this was a good idea? While I can’t answer where the ludicrous trend started, it appears to be centered on various comments made by Vance throughout his career. In 2021, Vance told Tucker Carlson that the U.S. was being run by, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

He followed the remarks by throwing out Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris’ names saying, “the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” before claiming the elected officials and anyone without children “don’t really have a direct stake in” our country’s future.

The Republican party’s rigid view of what constitutes a family has turned plenty of voters against them. Harris has two stepchildren through her husband, Doug Emhoff, and Pete Buttigieg welcomed fraternal twins with his husband via adoption in 2021.

Some social media commenters have taken the bizarre taunt as a jab at Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz. Walz and his wife struggled to conceive, and have been very open about their use of IVF to bring a child into the world. According to the BBC, Vance voted to block Democratic-proposed legislation to guarantee access to IVF nationwide, which prompted actress Jennifer Anniston – who also struggled with fertility issues – to dress down the congressman on Instagram.

Why Republicans think mocking women over fertility issues is funny, or why stepchildren or adopted kids don’t make a family, we might never know. But one thing is certain, those weirdos circling the MAGA drain don’t care about anyone who doesn’t look, or act like them. Just like their Cheeto-in-chief, they’re schoolyard bullies incapable of empathy, critical thinking, or controlling their weird-ass behavior.

