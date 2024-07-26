‘Childless cat lady’ Kamala Harris’ two kids, explained

In what seems to be a perfect storm of political controversy, a 2021 cringeworthy interview featuring JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate for 2024, has gone viral.

In this clip, Vance takes it upon himself to diagnose the ills plaguing America, and boy, does he miss the mark by a country mile. He confidently asserted that the country was being run by “childless cat ladies.”Among those targeted by this peculiar characterization was none other than Vice President Kamala Harris. But really, if we’re diagnosing problems, perhaps Vance’s hyperbole needs a check-up.

For a candidate who prides himself on being a different kind of Republican, Vance has neglected the foundational step of vetting his assertions — like, say, a quick Google search. Clearly, he’s following the the pack who sometimes seem to have their logic located somewhere near their knees.

Let’s set the record straight

For over 10 years since Cole & Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” Kerstin Emhoff said; “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”https://t.co/ywZ6FQqrgJ — Old Growth (@GiantDouglasFir) July 25, 2024

Kamala Harris is a stepmother to two wonderful human beings, Cole and Ella Emhoff. Born in 1994, Cole graduated from Colorado College where he studied psychology. He has worked in the entertainment industry, particularly in areas related to production and management. On the other hand, Ella, who is now 25 years old, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

By all accounts though, Harris approached her new role with the same determination and care that has defined her barrier-breaking career. Even before marrying their dad, she made sure Cole and Ella were on board. “Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming,” Harris wrote in Elle. “They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in.” It probably helped that Harris never tried to replace their mom, Kerstin Emhoff, who remains close to the family.

Amidst the swirling misinformation, Ella Emhoff took to Instagram to correct the mischaracterizations and celebrate her family.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has posted on Instagram in response to the attacks on the VP’s ‘childlessness’: pic.twitter.com/dLnnxBj9KP — Kate Maltby (@KateMaltby) July 25, 2024

As a childless cat lady I have a huge stake in America and am not miserable but thanks for your concern, Vance. 😂 https://t.co/cldY6Akyeq — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 23, 2024

On social media, figures like Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani chimed in with their own pointed critiques. Eskamani’s response, laced with just the right amount of sarcasm, underscored how out of touch and misogynistic Vance’s comments were. According to his logic, apparently, a woman’s sole purpose in life is to pop out babies and change diapers, and anything else is a tragic waste of existence.

Actress Jennifer Aniston also commented on the issue. She has been open about her fertility struggles in the past, and her vulnerable words both then and now underscore the harmful and hurtful nature of Vacne’s comments.

It’s worth noting that many remarkable women throughout history have been childless, either by choice or circumstance. From Susan B. Anthony and Frida Kahlo to Oprah Winfrey and Dolly Parton, these women have made invaluable contributions to art, activism, and entertainment.

🚨| Taylor Swift with her cat Benjamin Button for TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’ magazine. pic.twitter.com/CptJ3AgBPn — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) December 6, 2023

The Childless Cat Lady trope is nothing more than a steaming pile of misogynistic garbage. It’s a way for society to shame and belittle women who dare to make choices that don’t align with traditional gender roles. It’s a way to make women feel inadequate, unfulfilled, and downright terrified of ending up alone with their feline friends. Women, whether they have children or not, whether they prefer cats, dogs, or no pets at all, are capable of being brilliant leaders, compassionate individuals, and valuable members of society. So here’s to you, Kamala Harris, and all the other childless cat ladies out there. Keep doing your thing.

