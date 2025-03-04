Kourtney Kardashian shuts down Perez Hilton’s creepy viral speculation about her son Mason

Life in the public eye comes with scrutiny, and rumors are inevitable. For Kourtney Kardashian, who values privacy more than some of her famous siblings (at least, as much as one can after appearing on reality TV for years), choosing to speak up and when to stay silent is key.

Kardashian rarely gets caught up in the drama, preferring to keep her personal life under wraps. But when it comes to rumors about her children, her mama bear claws come out. Recently, she took to Instagram to address the viral speculation about her eldest son, 15-year-old Mason, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Late last month, wild rumors began circulating that Mason had a 1-year-old daughter named Piper that he shares with a classmate from art class. The speculation claimed that Mason had a private Instagram account where he interacted with friends, and in an “Ask Me a Question” Instagram Story, he allegedly wrote, “hi it’s this time again i’m bored out of my mind/stop asking abt my family and piper.” A screenshot of the interaction was posted on Reddit.

Controversial gossip blogger Perez Hilton weighed in on the rumor, sharing the details with his hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Known for his unfiltered approach to celebrity gossip, Hilton has often been criticized for spreading private or sensitive content, with many calling his reporting highly invasive.

In the video, however, Hilton says he doesn’t believe it one bit, urging his followers to “just use your powers of deduction and critical thinking.” He said that if the baby was already a year old, the public would have found out about it sooner. However, even if he dismissed the rumor, he still capitalized on it and urged his followers to share their opinions in the comments section.

Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian is seemingly keeping up with what’s happening online, and in her Instagram Story, she shut down the rumors vehemently. “I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child,” she wrote.

Furthermore, the reality star said the screenshots and accounts floating around on different sites are fake, and that Mason wants to keep his life private. She pleaded with the media to show respect, especially since Mason, as well as her other children, are all minors. She ended the post by writing, “please stop and leave them alone.”

Mason does have a verified Instagram account that he launched in May 2024, but so far, he only has a few posts, most of which don’t show his face. And while he has more than 870K followers, he follows only eight people — his mom and dad, his Kardashian/Jenner aunts and uncle, and his grandmother, Kris Jenner.

For Kardashian, being in the spotlight is one thing, but her children being dragged into being the subject of baseless rumors is another. She has no problems shutting down rumors, making it clear that their wellbeing is her top priority as their mother.

