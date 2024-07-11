Are the Kardashians republican?

In a world of oversharing (and hopes that some people would keep their opinions and stories to themselves), we’ve watched the Kardashian-Jenner family live much of their lives right in front of us. Since we’ve learned almost everything about them since Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007, do we know whether they are Republican?

If we’ve watched the family’s new(ish) Hulu series The Kardashians, we know that this isn’t a super private or secretive family. Kourtney Kardashian even said on the show that she and Travis Barker made out for six hours, which probably isn’t information that we deem necessary. No matter how we feel about this famous family, we’re definitely curious about their political affiliations.

Have the Kardashian-Jenners shared whether they are Democrats or Republicans?

Image via Hulu

The Kardashian-Jenners haven’t said that they are Republicans… but they don’t seem to have said that they’re Democrats, either. Many of them have supported Democratic candidates, which suggests which way they vote.

Let’s start with Kim Kardashian. In 2021, she told Beth Weiss that she agrees with parts of each party. She said, “I believe in the rights that the Democrats want, but I believe in the taxes that the Republicans want. I’m a mix of both.” Of course, that doesn’t clear anything up, and it’s possible that she has voted for both parties in the past. However, in 2016, she praised Hillary Clinton publicly, posted a photo of them on Instagram, and said “I stand with Hillary. I’m with her,” according to People. Since the Kardashians have extreme amounts of wealth (and that might be even putting it mildly), so it makes sense Kim would make that comment about taxes.

As for Kourtney, we don’t hear her talk much about politics (if at all), but she did wear a hat that says “Vote for Kanye” back in 2020 and share it on Instagram (which we have too many thoughts about to get into). We at least know that Khloe Kardashian doesn’t appear to be a Trump fan. The LA Times reported that after Trump said some truly gross things about her looks, she said, “Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country.” We agree with that sentiment… but also could list a lot of other reasons why he shouldn’t be.

One clue that the Kardashians might not be Republicans? Their feelings when Caitlyn Jenner ran for California governor in 2021. People reported that a source said of her relatives, “There have always been differing political opinions within the family.” At the very least, it seems Kim voted for President Joe Biden, as she reposted his 2020 victory tweet with several heart emojis.

What about Kris Jenner? She talked about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and said “I think she’s great” about Hillary… and the interview said she and Trump were pals (ugh). She said she didn’t want to get into politics too much. But she posted a photo with Hillary in 2016 and encouraged people to vote for her, so like her daughter Kim, she might be fine with both parties.

The younger generation could be democrats, or at least Kendall Jenner. According to InStyle, she and Hailey Baldwin went to a March for Our Lives protest in 2018 and Kendall’s jacket said “GOD SAVE US … HE AIN’T MY PRESIDENT…” with a photo of Trump. Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to have said which party she votes for, but she did wear a bikini to, um, inspire people to vote during the 2016 election, according to Teen Vogue.

As the 2024 election gets closer (which is a terrifying thought), maybe the Kardashians will share more about who they’re supporting.

