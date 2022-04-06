The ultimate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romance timeline

It’s been a non-stop parade of PDA ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went Instagram official with their relationship last year. When the pair eloped on April 5, it appeared theirs was a whirlwind romance. In reality, they have been friends for fifteen years.

We’ve dug deep into the archives to compile the ultimate timeline of the surprisingly touching story of ‘Kravis.’

2006: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s First Meeting

According to Us Weekly, it all started when Travis struck up a friendship with Kim Kardashian in 2005. At the time, he was dating Kim’s best friend, Paris Hilton. This was way back when Kim was working as Hilton’s assistant. Kim joined Paris on the road with Travis’s band blink-182. Kim introduced Travis to her sister Kourtney in 2006.

Later, when Kim was considering launching a reality show with her family, she turned to Travis for advice.

Barker recalled some of their conversation in 2015:

Kim was like, ‘I really want to do this reality show. We’re supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family’s interesting’. I gave her the best advice I could.

2017: Travis Becomes Kourtney’s Neighbor

In 2017, Travis purchased a $9.5 million home in The Oaks, a gated community in Calabasas, making him a neighbor of Kourtney and her sister Khloe Kardashian. Their children became fast friends, and the families began socializing regularly.

2017: Travis guest stars on KUWTK

Travis’s friendship with the Kardashian sisters led to his appearance in Season 13, Episode Eight of the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Speaking of Travis in the confessional, Kourtney says:

Our neighbor and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over because his kids and my kids are really good friends.

The show also offers a candid look at the strain in Kourtney’s relationship with her former partner Scott Disick, who relapsed from sobriety during a trip to Dubai.

Sept. 2018: Kourtney and Travis dine at Crossroads

After ending her relationship with the French model, Younes Bendjima, Kourtney is spotted having a plant-based dinner with Travis and Larsa Pippen at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in LA.

Nov. 2018: Hanging out as friends

By this time, Travis had become a fixture in Kourtney’s life and socialized regularly in her friend group. He attended Hillsong Church with her, Larsa Pippen, and Amanda Elis. After the service, the quartette enjoyed dinner at Crossroads Kitchen.

March 2019: Rumors start to fly

People started to notice the amount of time Travis and Kourtney were spending together. Rumors began circulating that a romance was blossoming between the two singletons.

However, Travis shut them down:

Kourtney’s like a dear friend, that’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.

Jan. 2021: Kravis becomes a couple, and fans are here for it

By Jan. 2021, there was no longer any doubt that their friendship had evolved into a romance. A source close to the couple explained, “They’ve been dating for about a month or two. Travis has liked her for a while.”

Shortly after New Year’s, Kourtney posted a capture from Travis’s favorite movie, True Romance, on Instagram, prompting the blink-182 star to comment, “You’re so cool.”

At the end of the month, Kourtney posted images of night falling in Palm Springs to her social media, only for Travis to upload similar photos to his account from the same location.

Feb. 2021: Kravis confirms their romance on Instagram

By the time February arrived, Travis and Kourtney’s excitement about their relationship was tangible, with the blink-182 star frequently leaving flirtatious comments on her social media posts.

They became Instagram official on Feb. 17, when Kourtney uploaded a photo of her immaculately manicured hand clasped in Travis’s. There was no mistaking his trademark tattoos. Travis proudly responded to her post with a heart emoji, and the pair received words of kindness and encouragement from their friends.

March 2021: Head over heels

Travis publically praised Kourtney when he appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show.

I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural — it’s like a maturity thing.

At the end of the month, Kourtney and Travis traveled to Las Vegas to attend an MMA match with their friends Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Later that month, Kourtney shared an image of herself tattooing the words I Love You on Barker’s arm with her Instagram followers.

April 2021: Travel and more tattoos

The couple went on their first joint family holiday in Deer Valley, Utah, with Atiana De La Hoya, Travis’s stepdaughter from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, joining them on the slopes.

The same month Travis’ got another tattoo in honor of Kourtney on his chest. He later inked an imprint of her lips on his upper arm.

In celebration of Kourtney’s birthday, Barker uploaded his first post of himself with his new girlfriend on his Instagram account, which included a risqué video of Kourtney sucking his thumb. He captioned the series, “I FUCKING LOVE YOU! 🖤. YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Sept. 2021: Kravis makes their red carpet debut

Kourtney and Travis attend the 2021 MTV VMAs and hit the red carpet for the first time as a couple, taking the PDAs their social media followers have grown accustomed to on the road. Once again, the pair were accompanied by their pals, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Oct. 2021: Travis and Kourtney get engaged

In October, Kourtney shared images of Travis’s marriage proposal on the Montecito shore with her Instagram followers. He presented her with a stunning diamond sparkler he commissioned from jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

Nov. 2021: Kourtney celebrates Travis’s birthday

Kourtney publically praised Travis on his 46th birthday. The mother of three took to social media to pay tribute to her new fiancé, posting images of them holding hands with the caption, “I fucking love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Barker responded in the comments, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

Dec. 2021: Kravis celebrates the holidays and Alabama’s Sweet 16

The holiday was a family affair for Kravis! The blink-182 drummer had snow imported to their Calabasa home so that they could enjoy a white Christmas.

When Alabama turned sixteen on Christmas Eve, their blended family celebrated with an In-And-Out Burger food truck.

March 2022: Travis joins ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu

Kourtney told Variety that Travis is set to appear in her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians. She described their relationship as “sacred” and something she holds dear to Variety. The couple’s engagement was filmed for the series.

I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons, I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.

Later that month, Kourtney and Travis attended the 2022 Oscars.

April 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Kind Of) Get Married in Las Vegas

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Travis were married in Las Vegas by an Elvis Presley impersonator at the One Love Wedding Chappel at 1.45 AM on April 5. The newlyweds were in town for the 2022 Grammys, which they attended the night before they eloped. However, the couple did not present a marriage license, so nothing’s official yet, but TMZ assures us that the PDA-happy couple has multiple celebrations ahead.

True to form, The Kardashians star posted images of their “practice” wedding ceremony on Instagram.