Travis Barker has been hospitalized for pancreatitis

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalized with pancreatitis following a mysterious health scare that his daughter Alabama shared in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday. The Blink-182 drummer also cryptically tweeted “God save me” earlier that day before the news broke.

According to TMZ, the inflammatory disease was allegedly triggered by a colonoscopy, though it’s unclear if Barker was experiencing issues that led to the procedure. After all, the American Cancer Society does recommend that colorectal cancer screenings begin at age 45, and Barker is now at the ripe old age of 46.

“Multiple sources connected to the family tell TMZ … Travis’ Tuesday hospitalization was a result of the condition — which is an inflammation of the pancreas — and includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. We were not told precisely when Travis had the colonoscopy, but we’re told it was recent.”

Barker’s wife of just one month, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly took her new husband to West Hills hospital near their home Tuesday morning before he was transported to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance.

If Barker is experiencing acute pancreatitis, the sudden inflammation tends to last for only a short amount of time before the organ returns to normal. However, chronic pancreatitis can cause long-lasting inflammation and permanent damage to the pancreas. And while, unfortunately, pancreatitis can’t be cured, it can be treated with diet and lifestyle changes and medication.