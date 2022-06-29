Travis Barker, blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, has reportedly been hospitalized.

As reported by TMZ, the 46-year-old was taken to Los Angeles’ West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning for a health issue. However, the issue apparently required further medical help, as he was then escorted by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian accompanied her husband throughout the ordeal.

While no details about the issue are known publicly at the time of writing, Barker’s daughter, Alabama, took to social media asking for fans to send their prayers.

Credit: @alabamaluellabarker

Earlier today, Travis himself took to social media to simply tweet, “God save me”, which might mean the issue at hand is a little more serious.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

This story is developing.