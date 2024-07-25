Image Credit: Disney
Barack Obama and Kamala Harris
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Politics
Has Barack Obama officially endorsed Kamala Harris for President?

The former president has been surprisingly mum about whether or not he'll back the current VP.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Jul 25, 2024 12:57 pm

Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president the moment Joe Biden announced his intent to withdraw from the race, but she’s got a fight ahead of her if she wants to win.

Donald Trump may be a lying, cheating sleaze with no diplomatic skills, an atrocious track record, and numerous legal cases pending against him, but he’s also a singularly popular candidate. History proves that there’s absolutely nothing Trump can do to deter his most ardent supporters, and those supporters number enough to give Harris a real challenge in the race for president.

As more and more endorsements come flooding in, however, Harris’ shot at the White House grows stronger. She’s raking in support from high-profile figures across the left side of the political aisle, but one vital endorsement has yet to come down.

When will Barack Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president?

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris
Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States and the most popular Democratic leader in recent history, has yet to officially endorse Kamala Harris for president. Nearly everyone with left-leaning views has been awaiting his official vote of confidence since the moment she was named as the presumptive nominee, but so far, Obama’s been making the masses sweat.

An endorsement is most definitely coming, so don’t stress too much ⏤ Obama’s just making us wait for it. He likely didn’t want to jump the gun with his endorsement and it’s quite likely that his last week has been chock-full of vital phone calls with figures he’s spent years securing alliances with. He also knows, given the persisting toxicity his presence summons from far-right figures, that any endorsement from him comes with a heaping plateful of pushback. It will give hope and confidence to everyone who saw Obama as one of America’s greatest presidents, but it will also receive plenty of hate from those who continue to view him as a villain.

The former president is expected to fully throw his support behind Harris soon, according to numerous sources. His endorsement is essentially guaranteed, and coming soon. It will mark, for many, the official start of Harris’ run for president ⏤ a historic moment in a historic year. If she secures a victory this November, Harris will become the first-ever female U.S. president and the second Black president of the United States.

