‘Absolutely terrible pole numbers’: If you didn’t think Donald and the MAGAs were imbecilic dump trucks before, this oughta do it

Donald Trump‘s social media posts have long offered insight into his psyche in horrific and poorly spelled detail, not to mention the miscapitalized words. First, we caught Trump’s messages on Twitter (now X), but since he founded Truth Social, he now rambles on that platform.

On that note, on July 22, 2024, just a few days after President Biden announced he would not seek reelection and Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee against Trump, Trump shared a Truth Social post that had one signature misspelling, but that also revealed that the strategic move to have Biden step aside in favor of Harris might have gotten under his orange-hued skin.

What exactly are Harris’ “pole” numbers?

“Pole numbers”🤡 pic.twitter.com/VlgJDhHHbY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 23, 2024 via Republicans against Trump/X

Trump began his Truth Social post by doing what he does best: lying, though he instead calls Harris the liar. Trump flatly says Harris never visited the border (capital “b”) as Biden’s drug czar, which is simply not true, as CNBC reported in 2021. Moreover, according to World Atlas, the U.S. and Mexico border, which presumably Trump is talking about, ranks fourth among the most dangerous borders in the world, not first.

Trump really gets going, however, when he says Harris has terrible “pole” numbers, which is misspelled, but even if he meant “poll,” is also untrue, as Reuters reports. But finally, the former President drops this bit: ” … a fine and brilliant young man named Donald J. Trump.” With Biden out of the race, Trump is the oldest presidential candidate in U.S. history, and if elected, would be older than Biden when Biden was inaugurated.

“Be careful what you wish for, Democrats” Trump concluded — read between the lines of this post, sir, and all our wishes are coming true!

