‘That was so organic and authentic’: Kamala Harris accidentally stumbles upon the perfect campaign slogan mid-rally

A video on TikTok has gone viral showing Kamala Harris inadvertently coming up with the perfect campaign slogan during a rally in Wisconsin. The 87-second clip, posted by Bobby Foster (whose username is iambobbyfoster), shows Harris addressing her adoring audience, saying, “America has tried these failed economic policies before, but we are not going back.”

In response, the enthusiastic crowd latches on to the notion and starts chanting, “We’re not going back,” prompting Harris to join in — and the moment she catches on that she might be on to something with that slogan is joyous.

Clips of Harris’ address are intertwined with Foster’s comments on them. In one, he says, “this is just a perfect slogan to combat MAGA, because it’s the antithesis of it,” followed by, “you know, MAGA is all about looking in the rearview, wanting to go back to a certain time that, honestly, was not a good time for a lot of people.”

He continues by saying Harris should now emphasize this slogan because it isn’t just about being anti-Trump, it makes it clear things will be different. He said, “people wanna know how their lives are gonna be better and how it’s gonna change.”

Many people had things to say about the video and Harris’ new slogan.

How did TikTok react to the video?

The responses in the comments were almost universally positive, with the TikTok community loving the message and Harris’ response to the crowd being so on board with it.

Comments included one user saying, “She looked genuinely pleased with it when she said it – definitely wasn’t planned 😂💙” and another writing, “I appreciate how organic the slogan feels in that moment. it doesn’t *feel* pre-planned other than that it was probably written into the speech, but without the intent of becoming the slogan initially.”

Others said, “Love how she said it a few times just utterly FEELING IT,” “I got goosebumps when I heard her say it,” “This is actually bringing tears to my eyes and i’m not even american,” “Organic, honest & FANTASTIC!!!” and “That made me tear up!”

Another user compared the moment to Trump’s “iconic” fistbump after a bullet grazed his ear, saying, “this slogan is a bar… I’ve been so pessimistic since Trump fist pump it was so iconic it felt he won off that but the direct parallel in slogans is near cinema if she can give us some examples of what she plans to for the economy and I can see a path.”

Meanwhile, one user was just impressed with Foster’s pronunciation of “antithesis” and said, “the way i did not know how to pronounce antithesis before this video 🫥” to which he replied, “😭 I’m glad I could help.” How very wholesome.

According to Reuters, Harris has opened up a narrow two-percentage-point lead over Trump, 44% to 42%, in the race to be the next president. This new slogan should undoubtedly help her maintain and even increase that lead — and if she defeats him after he previously downplayed her potential, what a colossal embarrassment it would be for the vitriolic anthropomorphic satsuma.

