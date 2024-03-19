Some fans have said the reality TV star has fallen victim to the Kardashian Curse.

Don’t let his break-up with Kourtney Kardashian fool you; Scott Disick is just as able to make headlines as any reality TV star. Whether he’s flipping luxury cars, falling victim to the so-called Kardashian Curse, or enjoying high-profile flings with much younger women, the former longtime partner of Kourtney doesn’t shy away from the limelight.

Recommended Videos

This time, the headlines are less than flattering for Disick, but that’s often the point for a family like the Kardashians. In recent weeks, fans have flocked to social media to express concern for Disick after spotting the star at various outings throughout March. So what exactly happened to Scott Disick, and is it just a matter of ‘any publicity is good publicity’?

What happened to Scott Disick?

Dang I hope Scott Disick is okay. — Sensitive Thug 💙♋️ (@ImaPlainJane) March 18, 2024

Fans have taken to social media to express concern for Disick, following what appears to be a dramatic weight loss. Disick was snapped out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month, and was seen sporting a noticeably thinner figure and gaunt face. Even when photographed alongside a rumored new girlfriend, Sarah Bauer, all fans could notice was what appeared to be Disick’s sunken eyes and protruding jawline.

On another occasion, Disick was spotted with model Jordan Barrett, and again appeared markedly thinner than he has in previous years. Much of the concern around Disick’s weight loss is amplified by the fact that public sightings of The Kardashians star have become increasingly rare. In side-by-side shots, Disick has a noticeably fuller face and less pronounced jaw, prompting fans to question whether the star is healthy.

Dude what is happening to Scott Disick what pic.twitter.com/d4p0nbwZT6 — nk (@funeralraver) March 18, 2024

Some social media users noted how Disick “looks so different” and commented on his “​​dark under eye[s]” and “sunken eyes and cheeks.” Others sent Disick well-wishes, claiming that “something is terribly wrong.” Fans linked the weight loss to Disick’s past struggles with alcoholism, as well as a back injury he endured after a 2022 car accident.

Is Scott Disick okay…?? pic.twitter.com/wPu1YtKlQo — Anon Hater (@_AnonHater_) March 17, 2024

Naturally, the online chatter has also made mention of Ozempic, the weight loss drug used by many reality TV stars and often cited whenever a celebrity appears noticeably slimmer. Some fans suggested Disick might be using the drug, but others said the weight loss seems to be the result of “something more serious.”

“I think he’s sick,” one user wrote, “It doesn’t seem, to me, to be drug-related but I could see him having a serious disease or something like that.” It’s worth noting that Disick has yet to address the fan concern, and by all accounts is currently in a healthy state.

What’s up with Scott Disick though? He looks gaunt. Dark under eye & everything. I hope he’s ok for real🙏 #scottdisick — Peakoko1 (@peakoko1) March 17, 2024

Disick’s in-laws have fared worse in online conversations about weight loss, with Kim Kardashian catching flack for promoting an appetite suppressant lollipop in 2018, and Khloe Kardashian consistently under fire for editing her images to appear slimmer.