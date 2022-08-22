‘Flip It Like Disick’ star Scott Disick flips Lamborghini

Reality TV star Scott Disick was involved in a rollover car accident on Sunday.

The accident happened in Calabasas, California, when Disick was driving his Lamborghini SUV. Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s departments responded to the accident and talked to Disick on the scene, according to People. Deputies determined that speed was the issue in the crash.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed, and alcohol was not a factor,” authorities said in a release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members, and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

The news organization TMZ shared pictures of the accident, which showed the gray SUV completely on its side with car detritus strewn across the road. Disick appears to have struck a heft stone mailbox, which also lay on its side in the road. He was not cited by deputies at the scene.

Disick is the ex of fellow reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, and they have three kids together: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7. Kardashian married blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this year. People previously reported that Disick was not happy about his ex getting married and that he wasn’t handling it well.

“He’s spending time with friends … to keep his mind off of it,” a source told the news organization. “It’s been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming.”

Disick has yet to comment publicly on the crash, but we’ll keep you posted if anything else develops in the case.