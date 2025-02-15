Donald Trump doubles down on those Canada threats with insistence that ‘Governor Trudeau’ needs U.S. protection

You know, this is one of those moments where the people who voted for Donald Trump to “end wars” and “bring peace” might want to schedule an eye exam.

Because, folks, your guy — the one who was supposed to pull troops out of endless conflicts and focus on America — has decided that the best way to unite the world is by threatening to annex Canada, rename Greenland, and turn Gaza into a resort. His antics may be uniquely theatrical, but they’re rooted in a long history of American exceptionalism — the idea that the U.S. has the right to meddle in the affairs of other nations because… well, just because.

Canada is one of America’s closest allies, geographically, economically, and culturally. The country that stood by the U.S. after 9/11, that shares the longest undefended border in the world, and that sends maple-flavored everything south of the border without asking for much in return. That’s not enough for Trump, who calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor Trudeau” and claims that Canada needs “military protection” from the U.S.

If you didn’t just audibly groan, you must not understand the sheer pettiness of this insult. The “Governor” comment is a very deliberate jab at Canadian sovereignty. During an Oval Office press event, Trump went on to suggest that Canada would benefit from U.S. annexation because, apparently, it lacks the military strength to defend itself against the “Chinese ships” and “Russian ships” that, in his imagination, are lurking ominously near Canada’s shores. Trump then added that annexation would lower their taxes.

“Look, the people would pay much less tax than they’re paying right now, they’d have perfect military protection, You have Russian ships, you have China ships, you have Chinese ships. You have lot of ships out there.”

This isn’t about national security or trade. This is about Trump’s ego. He’s spent years insulting Trudeau, calling him “weak” and “dishonest” during past trade negotiations. But his recent antics — threatening 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, mocking Trudeau, and teasing annexation — are so unnecessary. Canada is America’s largest trading partner, with over $700 billion in goods and services crossing the border annually. Canada was instrumental in helping renegotiate NAFTA into the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), which Trump touted as one of his biggest trade wins. So why the hostility? Is it boredom? A need to stir drama? Or just a deeply ingrained habit of antagonizing anyone who doesn’t bow down to him? We all know the answer.

Here’s the ironic part. Trump’s bluster is backfiring. Big time. In Canada, his threats have sparked a wave of patriotism not seen in years. According to recent polls, more Canadians now identify as “very proud” to be Canadian. Even in Quebec — a province famous for flirting with the idea of secession — support for staying in Canada has surged. Trudeau, despite facing domestic criticism over scandals and economic challenges, has seen his approval ratings rise. Nothing unites a country like an external threat.

With a federal election looming, politicians from all sides are scrambling to portray themselves as defenders of Canadian sovereignty. So congratulations, Mr. President — you’ve managed to turn your own temper tantrum into a campaign ad for Trudeau and his Liberal Party.

