Rebecca Marodi
Photo via Rebecca Marodi/Facebook
True Crime
News

California fire captain accused of being a ‘DEI hire’ found dead in her home, and foul play is suspected

The fire captain braved the Eaton fires just last month.
Jean Mendoza
Jean Mendoza
Published: Feb 21, 2025 07:02 am

California Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, 49, was found deceased with multiple stab wounds at her home in Rancho Villa Rd, Ramona, and an investigation into her death is ongoing.

On Feb. 17 at about 8:58pm, authorities were called to respond to an incident at a residence involving assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies from the Ramona Substation headed to the location and discovered Marodi suffering from extensive stabbing injuries. They administered life-saving aid until the paramedics arrived, but their efforts were in vain. Marodi’s injuries proved fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marodi’s firefighting career began in 1993 as a volunteer firefighter, driven by a deep commitment to serve her community. Over the years, she worked across multiple counties, steadily rising through the ranks, and eventually earning the title of Fire Captain in 2022. Beyond her duties, she also contributed to Hazmat operations and Peer Support, always looking for ways to help her colleagues. Marodi had plans to retire later this year. “Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her,” a press release from Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE read. 

Soon after news of Marodi’s tragic passing began circulating, several theories started to emerge. The X account @LongTimeHistory connected the firefighter’s death to President Donald Trump’s “MAGA cult,” insinuating that it was the result of her being a “DEI hire.”

Amid the California wildfires, right-leaning individuals, including Elon Musk, blamed the widespread devastation on the Los Angeles Fire Department, accusing it of focusing on diversity policies at the expense of operations. “They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes,” Musk stated.

Marodi was one of the brave individuals who fought the Eaton Fire that began on Jan. 7. Her autopsy results showed that she died of sharp force entries, and her manner of death was concluded to be a homicide. Despite conspiracy theories floating online, there is no evidence that she was targeted based on the push against DEI or her role as a firefighter. Reports state that authorities are treating the case as a domestic violence incident, and according to reports, Marodi’s wife has been identified as the suspect.

Marodi and 53-year-old Yolanda Olejniczak had been married for about two years, and the latter’s Instagram account shows photos of them together on various holidays, special events, and vacations, with Olejniczak often writing words of praise for her wife.

In a birthday post for Marodi, she wrote, “Im so proud of my Captain, my cowgirl, my heart!! I’m so happy I can share this day with you, and I look forward to do many more birthdays, because growing old with you is all I want in this life.”

Olejniczak has a criminal history and previously served time in prison after pleading guilty to the 2000 fatal stabbing of James Joseph Olejniczak — an eerie parallel to Marodi’s death. She was released under parole supervision in 2013 after serving about 9 years of her 13-year, eight-month sentence. Now, authorities are trying to locate her whereabouts and seeking help from the public. 

Anyone with information about the case or who knows Olejniczak’s whereabouts is requested to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

