Elon Musk embraces his new role as ‘president’ by grossly overstepping and putting vital information at risk

Just because Elon Musk is the world’s richest man does not mean he’s qualified to run a country, but he certainly thinks he is. The tech billionaire seems to be the one holding the reins right now, and he’s already overstepped the mark.

In one of the first actions of his new human resources department (DOGE) Musk raided classified material, locked government employees out of computer systems, and introduced a new email system that’s already been hacked. I suppose that’s just all in a day’s work for Elon and his team. I imagine they’re all patting themselves on the back right now and congratulating themselves for what a good job they’ve done.

The news of Elon Musk’s concerning actions has already been called out by numerous accounts on his own platform. Prominent political figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the seriousness of the situation by calling it a “five alarm fire,” stating that “the people elected Donald Trump to be president – not Elon Musk.”

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1886149143980032275

Regardless, Musk is acting beyond his position and has access to information he should certainly not be privy to, yet it seems he’s not really being challenged by anyone in government. The whole idea that Elon is the real president and Trump is his puppet sort of seemed like a joke at first, but now it’s looking more and more like that’s the reality we’re facing. Let’s remind ourselves that Musk was never elected into office, and the senate hasn’t had any say in confirming his high-level position in the government — it’s concerning that someone like Musk should be entrusted with so much power.

Musk also proudly tweeted that he and Trump had spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper — something that only an act of Congress could achieve. The things he’s doing are not legal and he’s not even trying to hide it anymore.

https://twitter.com/RepSaraJacobs/status/1886435724079071535

Despite this, there’s still a lot of pushback from the sheep who blindly follow Musk and Trump. Accusations of fraud on USAID’s part have been thrown around frequently, and Musk is doing his part to ensure such rumors continue to spread.

The only people against this are those that don’t want the truth to get out about what a fraud USAID has been. — Highlander (@HilandrX) February 2, 2025

Lmao the gaslighting here is insane. You people ruined our government and are mad someone is actually trying to fix it. — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 2, 2025

Musk has been accused of data-mining with agency officials accusing him of locking civil servants out of the system and stealing classified information. He then apparently set up a new unsecure email system which has since been hacked.

https://twitter.com/travisbhill5/status/1885695172282888683

However you spin it, Elon Musk is a dangerous man. The power he wields is too great for someone as irresponsible as him. He has put vital information at risk by setting up this new email system, but he also seems to be acting completely free from any kind of accountability. The current government has given him too much unchecked power and he is clearly abusing it.

