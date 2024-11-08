Kate Middleton is back in business as Royal Family makes big double announcement about her immediate future

Catherine, Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton, has endured one heck of a tough 2024.

Following abdominal surgery for an undisclosed medical condition at the London Clinic in January, Kate underwent post-operative tests in March that unearthed an unspecified form of cancer. She faced months of chemotherapy and, thankfully, in September, a video message released by Kensington Palace revealed that she had completed her treatment successfully and was excited about resuming public engagements in the coming months.

Kate’s health issues played a significant part in what has been a challenging year for the whole of the British Royal Family, as King Charles has also been undergoing treatment for a form of cancer — treatment that’s ongoing but is said to be going well. Therefore, it comes as welcome news to learn that Kate is returning to public duties, as Buckingham Palace has announced her attendance at two upcoming events (per the Express).

Which events will Kate Middleton be at?

Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Princess of Wales will appear at the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, London, to attend the Festival of Remembrance. The annual concert pays tribute to those who gave their lives to keep Britain safe, and it’s always fittingly stunning and poignant.

The Palace statement specified Kate would be in attendance, along with several other royals. It said, “Members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. His Majesty The King became Patron of the Royal British Legion earlier this year. The Festival will be attended by His Majesty The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent.”

A day later, on Sunday, Nov. 10, Kate will join William and other family members at the Cenotaph, a war memorial in the Whitehall area of London, to attend the Remembrance Sunday service. There, King Charles’ eldest son and the heir to the throne will lay the wreath previously laid by his father when he was the former Prince of Wales. The wreath features the Prince of Wales’ feathers and bears a new ribbon in the iconic red of Wales.

The Palace wrote, “The King and Members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent will also attend the Service.”

Kate’s return to public events is such welcome news for her, those close to her, fans of the Royal Family, and Great Britain in general. It marks a massive step in her gradual return to full-time royal duties. William recently remarked that 2024 had been a “brutal” year and spoke about how it had “probably been the hardest year in my life.” We wish him and Kate all the very best as she continues her recovery and systematically reemerges into the public eye.

