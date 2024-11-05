Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘regular’ people, says Royal Family friend, before revealing their little-known ‘wicked’ secret

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be the future king and queen of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth satellites, but a family friend is keen to stress that they’re just “regular” folks like you or I.

Recommended Videos

Just, you know, regular folks that live in castles haunted by the ghosts of their ancestors and that house their adoring public in moldy, freezing “uninhabitable” homes. At the end of the day, they put their expensive, Saville Row pants on one leg at a time the same as the rest of us. Well, their servants probably do it for them, but same difference.

While appearing on breakfast talk show Good Morning Britain, former sports star Mike Tindall — husband to Zara Tindall, who is daughter of Princess Anne and cousin to Prince William — chatted about his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby, along with his fellow England teammate and co-host, James Haskell. Naturally, one of the topics of conversation was the most notable episode of their podcast to date. Last September, Tindall and Haskell managed to get William and Kate on board as guests.

“That podcast was brilliant because we see them at their best, obviously they have a wicked sense of humour,” Haskell recalled. “In this country in particularly we obviously put people on a pedestal, but they are a regular family, an incredible family they do a lot for this country but a regular family.”

We don’t tend to see too much of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ sense of humor on display in public. Especially not this year, given all the personal upheaval they have gone through. So it makes sense that Haskell, who no doubt knows the pair well, would want to stress their “wicked” comedic streak and how the couple make up a more regular family with their three kids — George (11), Charlotte (10), and Louis (6) — than people might think.

One memorable exchange from Will and Kate’s podcast appearance saw Haskell quiz the couple on their much-documented competitive streak — he even jokingly compared Kate’s own competitive edge to “Monica from Friends.” Princess Catherine demurred on accepting the label, however, shooting down the claims. “I’m really not that competitive, I don’t know where this has come from,” she maintained.

To illustrate her point, Kate admitted that she and her husband have never even managed to finish a game of tennis between them, because “it becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.” I don’t really know what that means, but it definitely sounds like what might happen if two extremely competitive people played each other.

From what we have heard, the couple have passed their love of sports and competition onto their eldest, as George is known to have a desire to become a soccer player when he’s older. Not to mention that he’s allegedly already good at blood sports — William took his son on his first hunt this past summer, initiating him with a traditional Royal family blood ritual. Yup, they are just a regular family doing regular things.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy