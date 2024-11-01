Prince George’s ‘naturally competitive’ streak is already coming out as he takes after Prince William and Kate Middleton

The day-to-day lives of the British royal family might seem worlds away from us regular folks. But as luck would have, they’re sometimes more like us than you think. Take Prince George, for instance. While he might be preparing for his role as the future King, he is obsessed with sports. Much like his mom and dad, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the young royal also has a competitive streak.

The 11-year-old is into several sports, both as a player and a spectator. Royal commentator Claudia Joseph recently said that this interest is largely due to the importance his parents place on being active and enjoying the outdoors. “Both William and Kate come from sporty families and are naturally competitive, so it is no surprise that George is turning into a real action man,” she said. “He learned to swim in the Buckingham Palace pool, plays tennis at the family home, and is a budding tri-athlete, turning his hand to the swim-cycle-run event at his primary school, Lambrook School, in Berkshire.”

“William and Kate have made no secret of the fact that they believe that children should be brought up spending as much time as possible in the great outdoors, walking, gardening, playing with pets, and taking part in sports,” Joesph continued.

Prince George’s uncle, Mark Tindall, mentioned his nephew’s love of sports in his book, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby: Unleashed, which was released on Oct. 24. “Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game,” he wrote. Just in case you need a refresher, Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. Additionally, Prince George is constantly spotted at live sporting events such as the Euro 2024 football final and the FA Cup Final.

Prince William’s sporting interests go back to his school years, where he played water polo and took part in competitive swimming. The latter led to him becoming a patron of the British Sub-Aqua Club. Kate has embraced rugby as part of her royal duties, taking on the role of patron of England’s Rugby Football Union. She also has mad tennis skills and is spotted taking in matches at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte whenever she can.

Another outdoor activity that Prince George and his siblings enjoy is trick-or-treating on Halloween. King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, recently confirmed that the young royals look forward to the holiday each year. “When it comes to trick-or-treating, we know Kate is keen to keep things as normal as possible for the children, and heading out trick-or-treating could very well be her wanting to keep up with tradition and ensuring the children don’t miss out, ” he told the New York Post.

