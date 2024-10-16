‘That’s what I want to do when I grow up’: Prince George could walk away from the crown if he defies Royal family to follow his dream job

Prince Harry might be the defacto black sheep of the royal family, but Prince George is eyeing that title as he envisions a future spent in hot kitchens à la The Bear.

When Kate Middleton and her eldest child visited Desmond MacCarthy — who owns Wiveton Hall Café near the Royal Sandringham estate — George was inspired by the café’s pizza oven. MacCarthy told the Daily Mail the 11-year-old “was so excited to visit the restaurant” and that he “declared he saw his future working in the kitchen.” Like us, George is partial to stonebaked pizza, “That’s what I want to do when I grow up!” he exclaimed when shown a wood-fired oven.

Not to squash young dreams, but there are two reasons they may not come true. Firstly, the café will close on Nov. 3, 2024. Secondly, we’ve seen what happens when heirs ditch the strict schedule of Royal duties to pursue what they want.

Of course, family members do stints in ‘normal’ jobs. Although these positions are normally posts in the military — William and Harry both hold honorary ranks and served. Otherwise, they try their hands at different lines of work during publicity events and charitable visits. Maybe Kensington Palace will bend to George’s will and announce he is to complete service as a pizza chef instead of a soldier. We know which we’d prefer.

George will be expected to complete a year of national service after he turns 18, but in a break from tradition, it won’t necessarily be in the British Armed Forces. The history of military service in the royal family is long-running. It was both a means of displaying how the monarchy can serve the public and a good image boost. After all, most people would recognize the viral footage of Prince Harry sprinting off camera mid-interview as evidence of his commitment to royal duties.

George’s father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandmother, and great-grandfather all served in the military, so it’s a centuries-old tradition. However, Harry has shown it’s possible to break free and pursue other things. It may come at the risk of being villainized by the monarchy and press, but the option is there.

As William’s eldest, George is likely the future King. That means the likelihood of any straying is inherently less. He’ll be positioned to be a leader and serve the monarchy to the best of his ability. To that end, George will be encouraged to follow in his father’s footsteps, exhibiting devotion and committing to a packed schedule.

However, it’s hard to say what the monarchy’s place in British society will be in a few decades’ time. Public division on whether they are a boon or an archaic structure that drains resources is likely to come to a head at some point, perhaps leading to more or less involvement in British politics and affairs.

As of right now, the monarchy boosts tourism and claims to act “as a focus for national identity, unity and pride.” Contrary to popular belief, they don’t ‘run’ the country in any practical way. Nor should they, because we’re not in Game of Thrones.

